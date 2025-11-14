A colleague of gospel singer Omije Ojumi has raised concern over her health and ordeal

A few months ago, a troubling video of the gospel singer surfaced online as she battled ill health

Fans prayed and expressed concern for the music star, calling on God to save her from her sickbed

Fans have started offering prayers for gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu and Omije Ojumi after her colleague, Sarah Apekeola, also a gospel singer, made a post about Omije Ojumi.

A few weeks ago, a video of Omije Ojumi seeking healing at what appeared to be a crusade surfaced online, sparking concern among fans.

In the video, she was unable to walk and had a plaster on her hand, suggesting she had been receiving medical treatment at a facility.

In her post on Instagram, Sarah Apekeola referred to Omije Ojumi as her sister and called for help. She praised her colleague as a strong woman and prayed that the God of her calling would never forsake her.

Sarah Apekeola shares more about Omije Ojumi

Sarah continued by noting that Omije Ojumi’s voice and laughter once lit up any room. She explained that her post was a heartfelt plea to all Omije’s fans and supporters.

The gospel singer prayed that the devil would fail in his attempts regarding the music star’s situation, and called on family and friends to come to her aid.

She shared Omije Ojumi's account details in the post, encouraging people to continue praying for her and repost her post.

Sarah explained that the funds raised would be used to help Omije Ojumi get back on her feet, wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

It’s worth noting that last year, vibrant gospel artist Aduke Gold passed away after a battle with cancer. She did not publicly share her health challenge until her family spoke about it after her death.

How fans reacted to Sarah's post about her colleague

Reactions have followed the post made by the gospel singer about Omije Ojumi. Many fans have prayed for her healing and recalled how the music industry lost one of its own in 2024. Here are some of the comments below:

Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu is dead

Legit.ng also reported how the Nigerian entertainment industry mourned the demise of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi. The gospel singer was the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death was not made public, but Nigerians sent their condolence messages, to the family of the deceased.

