A photographer who worked with late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu during her 45th birthday has shared an emotional tribute to her

In his post, he shared a video from the music star’s birthday and reflected on the fact that tomorrow is never guaranteed

The photographer also recalled a promise Omije Ojumi made to him that year after she was impressed with his work

Late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu has continued to trend following her untimely death. Fans across the entertainment industry were left in disbelief after the family of the music star confirmed that she had passed away.

A video linked to what some believe may have contributed to her death has also surfaced online, sparking speculation and emotional reactions from fans.

Fans react to vdeo of Omije Ojumi shared by photographer. Photo credit@omijeiojumi

Source: Instagram

In another development, a post by IroAyo, the photographer who handled her 45th birthday shoot, has gone viral.

In the post, the photographer shared a beautiful video he created for Omije Ojumi during her birthday celebration.

He reflected on the realities of life, noting that nobody truly wins in the game of life and that tomorrow is never guaranteed. He urged people to swallow their pride and be kind to one another.

IroAyo shares promise Omije Ojumi made to him

Fans celebrate late singer Omije Ojumi in emotional post. Photo credit@omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

The photographer also shared a chat he had with Akinnaanu while she was still alive. After he made her 45th birthday shoot a memorable one, the music star expressed her appreciation and made a promise to him.

In her message, she said she loved all her pictures, prayed for him, and promised to add more money after paying the agreed fee for the photo shoot.

Sharing her excitement, the Omije Ojumi crooner fondly referred to him as “the best.”

Reacting to the post, fans were emotional as they prayed for the late singer’s family and wondered how she could have passed away so suddenly.

Here is the Instagram post about Omije Ojumi below:

How fans reacted to photographer said about Omije Ojumi

Netizens reacted to the video of the photographer about late music star. Many were stunned by the post, they prayed for the repose of her soul and marvelled at how sudden her death is. Here are comments below:

@glambyhopzeez commented:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@senator_olanrewaju said:

"Ha! Oga O..., Young people are just dying."

@isadareseun reacted:

"It is well, may her soul rest in peace."

@queenomoidunnu shared:

"My heart is broken."

@abimbolajokeade shared:

"God have mercy on us, these are the lamps that are dying. God in your mercy help us stop evil."

Clerci calls out Omije Ojumi's colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that a cleric, Prophet Segun Arole had reacted to the plight of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu in an emotional video shared online.

The singer had earlier stirred concern after a viral clip showed her in pain and seeking spiritual help at a crusade trended online.

The cleric asked of her whereabout and stated that he was ready to contribute more money if need be so that the music star can recover.

Source: Legit.ng