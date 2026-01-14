A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after mistakenly boarding a vehicle belonging to alleged scammers

In a now-viral video, she recounted how they almost deceived her with fake dollars while en route to an undisclosed location

The post garnered massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users sharing their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's harrowing experience has brought to light the growing prevalence of scams in the country.

Her ordeal began when she mistakenly boarded a vehicle belonging to a group of alleged scammers.

Nigerian lady shares the scary moment she entered 'one chance' vehicle. Photo credit: @LumumbaDesire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience onboard scammers' vehicle

The victim, identified as @lumumbaDesire on social media, shared her story in a now-viral video, warning others to be vigilant.

In her video, she detailed how the group attempted to deceive her with fake dollars during the ride.

According to her, the scammers' behaviour initially seemed suspicious, but she chose to ignore her instincts.

It wasn't until they started handling counterfeit money that she grew increasingly scared.

The situation escalated when one of the scammers alighted from the vehicle, leaving her to suspect their true intentions.

Her countenance changed as she began to piece together the events happening around her.

She realised she had narrowly escaped a disastrous 'one chance' situation and quickly asked to be let out of the vehicle.

Nigerian lady mistakenly enters 'one chance' vehicle. Photo credit: @LumumbaDesire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"Beware of scammers. I'm short of words for real and to think these are people's parents shamelessly doing stuffs like these. I'm taking a video and oblivious of what lies ahead. At this point, one of the scammers alighted from the taxi. Just look at the fake money (dollars). I was suspicious at this point and my heart started beating but I ignored. Oh and he dragged the dollars. Haewuu innocent me. He was asking if I was recording. This is the last time I ignore my instincts again. You can see my face changed gradually and I got down."

Reactions as lady escapes 'one chance' scam

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@favvy bam said:

"Most time u don’t need to reply them some once u reply them you won’t even know wat u are doing again."

@SophRedom Fragrance said:

"Please it seems I'm the only one that don't know this format. Please somebody should explain make I no fall for am. Help a sister!!!"

@L J said:

"I’ve got one question which is, this format now, how do they scam people with this? Cause I nor understand, which one be iPhone 30,40,50."

@Author E_vibes said:

"You recording saved you from the the jazz, once you engage in the conversation you're gone fr."

@amour_Jessica added:

"Something like this happened to me last year my only savior that day was that I was very sick so I didn’t even respond to the nonsense they were saying."

See the post below:

Lady scammed of N690k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady was overjoyed and teary as OPay refunded her after she was scammed out of a whopping N690k.

She recounted all she went through to retrieve the money, including reporting to OPay, involving the police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others.

Source: Legit.ng