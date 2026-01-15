An exchange between Tonto Dikeh and a fan about the tattoos on her body has attracted attention online

The curious fan had asked the Nollywood actress about the possibility of removing her body inks

This came amid her renewed Christian faith, which has continued to generate mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken a decisive stance on tattoo removal amid her new spiritual life. The movie star disclosed she would not remove the tattoos on her body despite her renewed Christian faith.

Since her rededication to Christ, Tonto has repeatedly shared videos from her live prayer and speaking in tongues sessions, publicly declaring her new life.

Tonto Dikeh responds to curious fan who questioned her about removing her tattoos. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Amid her transformation, a fan took to her comment section to question her about removing her tattoos after her conversion.

"Mama, if it was possible to take off tattoos, would you have taken yours off?" the fan asked.

The mother of one disclosed that while she wished to remove the tattoos, she doesn't want the effects of doing so to affect her skin. She also stated that Jesus doesn't care about the ink on her body, sparking reactions.

Tonto Dikeh said:

"Yes love, I would have, but I'm stuck with them and I ain't doing no laser to spoil my good skin. And the good thing is Jesus don't care."

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Tonto Dikeh issued a stern warning in the wake of the new year, making it clear that she would be very selective about the people and brands she engages with in 2026.

The actress emphasised that she would not associate with or promote anyone hostile or disrespectful towards her, her faith, or her pastor.

The screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's response to the question about removing her tattoos is below:

Tonto Dikeh explains why she won’t remove her tattoos despite embracing Christianity. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's comment on tattoos

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

lannawallpapers commented:

"Jesus don’t care boo."

lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala commented:

"I never still believe this your repentance, on till the day you will make peace with your hubby and allow him to have access to the child that both of you have. That's when I will believe in all this online prayers."

big_ajibo commented:

"Pls. In your youth. Knw the kinda stuff u do. Cz change is definitely constant."

iamemeka_jnr said:

"Actually he does. That your body is his temple! Leviticus 19:28."

pharoahshoundtattoostudios commented:

"Where and how is tattoo a sin."

thecuriouswellness wrote:

"I am a born again Christian with tattoos and I will draw more lol."

elslizz_nation commented:

"Dey use Jesus whine Ur fans sogbo."

xxisino said:

"E get wetin this girl,wey make she repent or run go meet God. Or maybe it's just for the business."

olayimartha commented:

"Una see wetin referee dey do e good?"

What Tonto Dikeh said about spiritual rebirth

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself with a strong faith-centred testimony.

She described herself as spirit-filled, fire-carrying, truth-anchored, and authorised by divine ordinance rather than human choice.

Dikeh also positioned her past struggles as platforms for God’s glory, emphasising transformation and spiritual purpose over personal rebranding.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng