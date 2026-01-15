Nollywood actress Doris Ogala opened up emotionally about personal struggles, saying she is “not okay”

She hints at deep pain from past losses, failed relationships and other traumatic experiences

Her posts have gone viral, sparking concern and conversations about mental health and support

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has stirred deep emotions on social media after opening up about the pain and trauma she has been battling in silence.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that she is not okay, contrary to the public perception that she is strong and unbothered.

Doris Ogala opens up about grief, loss, and hope after losing unborn babies. Credit: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministries

Doris lamented that many people accuse her of acting or creating content whenever she speaks about her struggles instead of listening to her pain.

According to her, it is not normal to go through repeated miscarriages, experience detention or endure a bitter and failed marriage.

She said these experiences have taken a serious toll on her mental and emotional well-being.

“Everybody thinks I should be strong. Everybody thinks I should be okay. Everybody thinks I’m acting or creating content. But it’s not okay… I’m not okay,” she said tearfully.

In a follow-up post, the actress made another disturbing statement, suggesting that she feels overwhelmed and close to giving up, as she admitted she is tired of holding on.

Doris also accused Pastor Chris Okafor of causing her severe emotional harm, claiming he had done many bad things to her that she might not be able to speak about openly. She stressed that everything in her life is currently not okay.

Her emotional posts quickly went viral, triggering widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Many Nigerians expressed concern over her mental and emotional state, urging her to seek professional help and surround herself with love and support.

Watch the video below:

Doris Ogala trends online

rotimi_aduke said:

"She is battling depression,God uphold her."

ogechukwu.maris_sexy_amanda said:

"Depression is real , she needs a therapy o."

jaydivine01 said:

"Why the fucck are you crying after receiving $10,000? I can't trust anyone who said Alex Otti didn't do anything in Abia. Aunty, get out. May God of Chris Okafor judge you 😂."

officialchigospel

"Doris I really hope you read this. I know it’s hard for people to understand your pain and the hurt you feel. Truth is your pain is your pain and no one else can help you feel it. I see so much unresolved trauma and they are all piling up. Pls do seek help, counseling or therapy anything you need to do to heal. You are hurt and ur feelings are valid. It won’t go away but you can be in control of these intense emotions. Seek help Doris. I hope you find one soon. I wish you well. The pain doesn’t last that’s for sure ❤️."

annyberryxx said:

"Your friends and family should be around you at this time 😢."

afropolitanfashionstore said:

"You help others let me help you. Stop crying dear."

winilove31169

"You were the one speaking evil about Alex Otti, saying all kinds of non sense about him, now you Dey cry for our ears, abeg shift one side. Two face woman. You never start to Dey cry, after insulting Alex otti. Mumu woman. Go and meet orji ozor kalu to help you out onye ara

pray_with_mighty_royal_ said:

"I lust the little sympathy that I have for you when you chuk mouth enter Alex Oti matter must you be bribed to do evil to people must you always lie to eat madam seek first the kingdom of God repent and you will have peace."

queenofpips1 said:

"Please move on. It’s hard but try. Forget about him. I know when you remember him you feel sad and get triggered. Forget it. You deserve better Doris. Get off socials and cry if you have to and be intentional about your healing. Join us on streams of joy for the fast and watch God show himself. It’s okay."

esthy_foods said:

"This too shall pass away. You shall be fine sis."

megpurity said:

"Have shame for once. Gush!!"

henrychasaq said:

"Honestly, you need a counsellor and therapist at this moment. Please kindly avoid third mainland bridge or anything suicidal. Forgive yourself and pastor Chris Okafor so that God can give you a new beginning."

afropolitanfashionstore said:

"Can you send me your scan results? There's a doctor. He is 100% good. A friend had over 10 miscarriages. He was the one who spotted a tiny hole in her woman more than 10 doctors didn't see . She has 2 kids now. Ambulances carrying her bleeding everywhere until doctor Ahagbua handled it."

afropolitanfashionstore said:

"@doris_ogala please check your dm. Wipe this tears . You will celebrate. Trust me!"

afropolitanfashionstore said:

"So sorry @doris_ogala how can we help dear."

Doris Ogala opens her heart on losing unborn children and finding strength. Credit: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforminstries

