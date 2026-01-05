Comedian Sabinus has defended TikTok star Peller after his emotional breakup with Jarvis, sharing his own heartache

He advocated empathy for Peller, recalling his past lavish gift to an ex-girlfriend amid relationship struggles

The intervention comes after Peller crashed his Mercedes-Benz in December 2025 during emotional distress

Renowned Nigerian comedian Sabinus, whose real name is Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, has come to the defence of young TikTok sensation Peller following his widely publicised breakup with fellow influencer Jarvis in December 2025.

Sabinus revealed that he once gifted an ex-girlfriend a Range Rover purely out of love, using his own costly romantic experience to urge compassion for Peller.

Speaking during a live session with Sandra Benede, the comedian drew from his personal heartbreak to show the dangers of love and the mistakes it can lead to.

Explaining his point, he said that Jarvis had deeply hurt Peller and that he understood the situation because he had lived through something similar.

In his own words:

“Jarvis has finished Peller. I have been in Peller’s situation before. Love is a bad thing. I gifted a girl a Range Rover because of love, so nobody should blame Peller.”

By clarifying that he had once made such an extravagant gesture, Sabinus reveals how love can push even successful individuals into decisions that they later regret.

His remarks shed light on the emotional vulnerability that often accompanies relationships, especially for public figures whose private struggles are magnified by constant public attention.

By admitting to the costly gift, a luxury vehicle worth millions of naira, Sabinus portrayed heartbreak as something universal, reminding fans that fame does not shield anyone from personal turmoil.

His appeal against blame was a call for empathy rather than criticism, urging people to consider the human side of Peller’s ordeal.

The intervention came against the backdrop of Peller’s dramatic split from Jarvis in December 2025. The breakup escalated when Peller crashed his Mercedes-Benz during an Instagram live session on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which he later explained was triggered by distress from an argument with Jarvis.

He was briefly hospitalised and, days later, confirmed the end of the relationship.

Peller declared that 2026 would be a “girl-free” year, pledging to focus on his personal growth.

Netizens react to Sabinus's revelation

@bens2030 said:

"Sabinus, did you foolishness put your life up in danger by wanting to kill yourself because she broke your heart? Peller foolish."

@odehetiosa commented:

"Brother I borrow money cos of love . . And I am still paying the price for love that didn't even lasted for 1 year. I was just a fool twice in a row in the space of 6 years for two different girls."

@BigDera420 opined:

"That's why it's always good to date a woman that loves you and not you loving the woman."

@KristelBy38900 wrote:

"Love go turn you to full mumu. See even all these people preaching for you. They understand better. Love go make you do the unthinkable. Just pray say you no go de such situation."

@Derekbnkz reacted:

"you see say she burst laugh as he cap am wetin he dash woman cuz of love ? if you like nor wise up."

@coooae0 said:

"People still Dey mumu for love…. But e fit happen to anybody sha, especially when the money Dey in abundance."

Peller's mother delivers harsh lesson after crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian streamer Peller shared a conversation he had with his mother after his car crash.

During a TikTok live session, Peller disclosed his mother's blunt statement that if he had died in the crash, she would cry for only one month, then less in the second, and by the third month, dissolve his bank accounts while sharing his car and house.

He interpreted her words as a harsh lesson that everyone enters and leaves life alone.

