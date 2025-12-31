Reality TV star Phyna has reacted to Anthony Joshua's accident, comparing it with the sad incident that claimed her younger sister's life

The former BBNaija housemate expressed frustration and pain as she alleged how Dangote treated her sister

Her outburst has ignited a heated debate among Nigerians on social media as many shared diverse opinions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has left many talking following her recent outburst, comparing the treatment of renowned boxer Anthony Joshua to that of her late sister, Ruth, who was involved in a tragic accident.

Taking to her official X handle on Tuesday, December 30, Phyna shared her frustration and pain, questioning what she described as a disparity in how prominent people were treated in Nigeria compared to ordinary citizens.

Phyna, who lost her sister after she was reportedly hit by a truck linked to Dangote Group, recalled the struggles her family faced during the challenging period.

She alleged that despite repeated pleas to have her sister flown abroad for medical care, her family was told she needed a “certificate” before she could travel.

"Anthony Joshua was flown out immediately, but Dangote kept my sister for 21 days saying she needed a certificate to fly," she wrote in part.

Phyna's comments come following viral reports surrounding Anthony Joshua’s road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two lives.

While the boxer sustained injuries, updates revealed he received medical attention. However, rumours surfaced online that he was flown abroad, a development that triggered Phyna’s reaction.

Phyna's tweet about Anthony Joshua's accident is below:

Reactions trail Phyna's comment

The reality star's tweet has since ignited conversations about inequality among the rich and the poor in the country. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Mario9jaa commented:

“So Anthony Joshua was flown out immediately” Na ur plane dem use fly am?"

tboysquare said:

"lol, sometimes it makes sense. A global boxer with British and American passports and lots of money was flown out in a private jet, and you're complaining about your sis. Life isn't fair to anyone but it's like comparing Donald Trump to the likes of Tinubu. I mean, come on!"

AimThaMachine_ commented:

"Your sister was in a critical state and you have the opportunity to discuss with Dangote associates and your first priority was asking for 1 Billion naira? Sometimes, you have to hold a mirror to your own face and see who's looking at you."

anasuachara commented:

"This is exactly why people feel hopeless. The system rewards the rich and powerful while ordinary families struggle for basic decency. It is maddening and heartbreaking, and it makes you wonder how anything will ever change."

WomenRightsOrg said:

"The negligence that happened in your sister's case is very hurtful. But you have to move on because nothing will ever bring her back or remedy the sad event."

