A recent video of BBNaija star Ilebaye confirming she has received her grand prize of N120 million is trending online

BBTitans winner Khosi also shared a screenshot of her credit alert to confirm the reality TV show organisers paid her

This comes after BBNaija season 7 winner Phyna called out Multichoice, as she urged the organisers to pay her balance

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 winner Ilebaye Odiniya, aka Gen Z Baddie, in a trending video, confirmed she had since received her prize money from the popular reality show organisers.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ilebaye won the whopping sum of N120 million after she emerged as the winner of the All-Star edition in October 2023.

Ilebaye, during a live session with her supporters, revealed that she had received the prize money.

The Gen Z Baddie also bragged about how she was yet to touch the money.

In her words:

“I have received my [BBNaija prize] money. I haven’t even touched tiny part of it. My money haven’t finished. I haven’t touched my prize money. And this is a fact.”

BBTitans winner Khosi confirms payment

The South African reality star also shared a screenshot of what looked like her bank statement while confirming she was paid in full.

Below is a screenshot of Khosi's post

This comes after BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna called out the organisers, claiming that she was yet to receive the full grand prize.

Reactions trail Ilebaye's video

omahmax:

"How can you touch money that you have not seen dey play."

eritinao1:

"Baye and lies 5&6."

softest_guy:

"Phyna will trend with this."

iam_passdollar:

"E con be like say na only phyna be the BBNAIJA wey Dey online."

obioma222:

"But phyna didn't say "money" she said she's yet to "receive all her prizes" apart from the money they were other prizes attached to it so I don't think she meant the money."

