Late actress Tope Osoba’s final social media message has resurfaced following news of her death

The cryptic message, shared just weeks before her passing, has drawn fresh attention online.

Colleagues, friends and fans have flooded the comment section with tributes and heartfelt messages.

The final social media post of Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has emerged following the heartbreaking news of her death, leaving many fans reflecting on her last public message.

Reports on Wednesday, August 5, confirmed the actress’ passing, barely a year after she made a return to the movie industry following her well-publicised battle with breast cancer.

As tributes continue to pour in, attention has shifted to what would become her final Instagram post.

Tope Osoba’s final social media message has resurfaced following news of her death. Photos: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

The message that has everyone talking

On July 22, Osoba shared a photo of herself with a calm but emotionless expression.

Accompanying the image was a short but thought-provoking caption:

“Not everyone dislikes your light, some just hates that it exposes them.”

At the time, the post appeared to be another inspirational message from the actress. However, following the announcement of her death, many followers have returned to the comment section, viewing the words through a different lens.

The comment section has since transformed into a space of mourning, with colleagues, admirers and friends expressing disbelief over her sudden passing.

Several fans admitted they were shocked by the news, especially given Osoba’s resilience during her health challenges.

Read Tope Osoba's final message before her death here:

Reactions trail Tope Osoba's final message

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iam_alesh sttaed:

"Sis …. Please reply me 😢😢 pick your call abeg 😢😢 is just a joke or what … haaaaaaaaaa pls call me"

@barbie_shetemi wrote:

"I hope say nar lie !!"

Tope Osoba dies a year after a battle with breast cancer. Photo: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng