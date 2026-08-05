Lawyer Inibehe Effiong confirmed he once represented Jude Okoye and secured bail for him at the Federal High Court in September 2024

Effiong pushed back against the idea that bail conditions imply guilt, clarifying that Jude has not been convicted of any crime

The lawyer criticised Peter Okoye for taking the family dispute to social media while court cases are still active

Jude Okoye's former lawyer has stepped into the ongoing family saga, publicly defending his ex-client and taking a swipe at music star Peter Okoye for what he described as a "social media trial."

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong, a verified voice on legal matters, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, 5 August to clarify his past role in Jude's legal battles and weigh in on the broader dispute between the brothers.

Jude Okoye's former lawyer slams Peter over social media drama. Credit: psquare.

Source: Instagram

According to Effiong, his firm handled the early stages of Jude's legal defence, filing bail applications at both the Federal High Court and the High Court of Lagos state.

He confirmed that he personally argued the bail application before the Federal High Court in September 2024, which the court granted. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria later took over the matter and continued proceedings from that point.

Effiong Defends Jude's Presumption of Innocence

Effiong was keen to set the record straight on what bail conditions actually mean under Nigerian law.

He noted that surrendering a passport is a standard requirement typically attached to bail granted by High Courts, stressing that such conditions are discretionary and carry no implication of wrongdoing.

Jude Okoye's ex-lawyer finally addresses Psquare's renewed feud. Credit: judengees

Source: Instagram

"Jude hasn't been convicted of any crime by any court of law. We should afford him his constitutional right to presumption of innocence," Effiong wrote.

Peter Okoye Criticised for Going Public

The sharpest part of Effiong's post was directed at Peter Okoye, whom he identified as the nominal complainant in the two pending cases. The lawyer expressed bewilderment that Peter had chosen to air the dispute publicly on social media while the matter remains before courts of competent jurisdiction.

The Psquare feud, which has escalated significantly in recent weeks, has seen Peter revisit alleged threats and a property dispute involving Jude in a widely shared video.

Effiong's intervention signals that the legal dimensions of the siblings' conflict are far from straightforward, even as both sides continue to make their cases in the public eye.

"I am not sure why he is doing this at this time. What he is saying online differs from the verifiable admissions he has been making under cross examination in court. He knows exactly what he is doing. He should focus his energy on testifying in court to support the charges against Jude, instead of resorting to media trial. The cases are in court, we should let the court decide the guilt or innocence of the defendant," he wrote in part.

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong's tweet in reaction to Psquare's family drama is below:

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng