NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi announced that investigations found no evidence against Mining Marshals Commander John Onoja Attah

The clearance came alongside sanctions against 79 NSCDC personnel, including the dismissal of two Mining Marshals operatives

Two dismissed operatives face prosecution for unlawfully supplying firearms to illegal miners during a February 18 operation in Nasarawa state

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cleared the commander of its Mining Marshals unit, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah, of allegations that he was involved in diverting N2 billion and covering up the death of a fellow operative.

NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi, who was represented at a Wednesday, August 5, event in Abuja by corps spokesperson Babawale Afolabi, said thorough investigations turned up no evidence implicating Onoja or the Mining Marshals management team in either allegation.

NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi says investigations found no evidence linking Mining Marshals commander John Onoja Attah to allegations of diverting N2 billion. Photo: NSCDC.

Source: UGC

"Allegations suggesting otherwise were found to be false and without factual basis," Audi said.

Investigators also established that there was no evidence of premeditated intent in connection with the death of Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Levi Agada, who died during an operation in Nasarawa state on February 18.

Allegations That Trailed the Mining Marshals

The accusations had been circulating for months, linking Onoja and members of his team to Agada's controversial death as well as claims of a N2 billion diversion. Onoja had persistently denied the allegations, saying they were part of a deliberate effort to discredit the Mining Marshals unit and undermine its work against illegal mining syndicates across Nigeria.

The NSCDC's position now formally separates any disciplinary actions taken within the unit from the specific allegations that had been directed at Onoja, confirming that the commander faces no administrative sanction.

79 Personnel Sanctioned, 2 Dismissed

Audi used the same occasion to announce misconduct sanctions against 79 NSCDC personnel. Among those disciplined, two Mining Marshals operatives were dismissed from service and referred for criminal prosecution after they were found to have unlawfully supplied firearms to illegal miners.

"Consequently, both personnel have been dismissed from the service and recommended for prosecution in accordance with the law," Audi said.

The Commandant-General described their conduct as grave misconduct, professional negligence, and behaviour that directly undermined the corps' discipline and operational integrity. The disciplinary action followed investigations into the February 18 incident in Nasarawa State that led to Agada's death.

Since Onoja took charge of the Mining Marshals, the unit has recorded hundreds of arrests and prosecutions as part of the federal government's broader crackdown on illegal mining operations nationwide.

NSCDC Mining Marshals Arrest 671 Illegal Miners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NSCDC said its Mining Marshals unit apprehended at least 671 suspected illegal miners since its creation, with 397 of those cases already filed before the Federal High Court and several convictions secured.

The figures were presented on Monday, July 13, in Abuja by ACC Attah John Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals, who spoke on behalf of NSCDC Commandant-General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi at a stakeholders' workshop organised by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Mineral Exploitation, Security and Anti-Money Laundering.

Source: Legit.ng