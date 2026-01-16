Socialite Folake Flakkyfaj has reacted to a video made by comedian Princess about being single and searching for a husband

The humour merchant had called out clerics, asking if they have men in their churches for her to get married to

People were divided over what Folake Flakkyfaj said about the comedian, especially her use of a Yoruba proverb

Actress and real estate businesswoman Folake Flakkyfaj has reacted to a video made by Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, about her desire to get married.

The comedian had called out Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, and some other clerics over her singleness.

Fans react to what Folake Flakkyfaj told Princess about seasrching for husband. Photo credit@folakeflakkyfaj/@princesscomedian

She said she had earlier made remarks about her situation under posts made by the clerics, but people often laughed at her. However, she took it a step further by calling them out and asking for the handles of responsible men in their churches.

Reacting to Princess’s post, Folake Flakkyfaj shared a post on her Facebook page taunting the comedian. She advised her to go to Arab countries to find a husband, claiming that men in Nigeria are afraid of her.

Folake Flakkyfaj shares why men are afraid of Princess

Explaining her comment, Folake referenced the Baba Ijesha case and used a Yoruba proverb to express her point.

Fans defend Princess over singleness. Photo credit@princesscomedian

According to the proverb, a person who uses a cap to kill an elephant receives praise only that day, someone can perform an extraordinary act that earns praise at first, but later becomes feared instead of being celebrated.

She likened it to a man who used an ordinary cap to kill an elephant: the admiration lasts only one day because people begin to think that if he could do that, harming a human would be easy for him. As a result, admiration turns into fear.

Fans react to Folake Flakkyfaj’s post

Reacting, fans of both the comedian and the socialite were divided over the post. Some stated that Baba Ijesha was found guilty of the charges against him and that Princess did not fabricate the case.

They added that evidence was presented in court indicating that the actor was guilty. However, others supported Folake, insisting that what Princess did was wrong.

Here is the Instagram post Folake made about comedian Princess below:

How fans reacted to Folake Flakkyfaj's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@wuraola_arik commented:

"You are definitely talking about irresponsible men. Not real men that knows a girl child should be protected. Her man is already in her dm."

@bambulucutie wrote:

"Let her put herself out there first, na princess dey dull. Who dey talk wetin God no talk?"

@adelekeadesewaadejoke1 shared:

"Hmmmm Afi Fila perin ojokan lo niyin mo, so deep but doe it has anything to do with her case ? Weytn she do why do you think she can’t get husband are you God ?

@olawunmi_28 wrote:

"That proverb goes a long way o. Omo, na strong words be that. This life make we softly dey match ground ooo."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-year sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media. Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

