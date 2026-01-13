Comedian Princess trended online over a video in which she called out some clerics over her marital status

In the video, she shared how she had been sending messages and leaving comments on the clerics’ posts, only for people to laugh at her

She also made a demand from the clerics and revealed what she would do if they failed to respond to her video

Nigerian comedienne Damilola Adekoya has called out some prominent clerics in Nigeria over her marital status.

In a video, the humour merchant, who has had a long-running feud with a colleague, said she has been following the clerics she tagged and doing exactly what they advise singles to do.

According to her, she often leaves comments on their posts about her desire to find a husband, but people only mock her.

She asked if the clerics do not have responsible and God-fearing men in their churches whom she could marry.

Comedian Princess shares her taste

Speaking on the kind of man she wants, she said she is currently single and has been divorced for a while. She added that she prefers men in their late 40s or 50s.

She called out Pastor Jerry Eze, Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, and Pastor Femi Lazarus over her single status.

The comedian also said she cannot be fasting and praying alone and must support her faith with action.

Princess makes demand from clerics

Making a demand, she pleaded with the clerics to go through the list of single men in their churches and send her their Instagram handles.

She promised to take it up from there, adding that she hopes to be engaged by October to a man she chooses from the list.

Princess further stated that if nothing is done after her viral video, she would keep calling out the clerics and even go the extra mile by doing sponsored posts about her desire.

Her video has since sparked reactions from fans, many of whom prayed for her and encouraged her in her search for a life partner.

Here is Princess's Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Princess's video

Many reacted to the video with empathy, prayed for her, and shared their experience. A few others who are single also joined her to beg clerics over their plight. Here are comments below:

@saintomyeka reacted:

"I love your openness and honesty, may the Lord provide the man of your choice in Jesus name."

@olajumoekemi said:

" Princess, I commend your boldness. Awon Pastors don buy market. Congratulations in advance!

@nikkiklayo wrote:

"Sis mi oo, from your lips to God's ears. A responsible kind man cometh speedily for you. Amen. It is done."

@fadkemi_ashabi1 reacted:

"Congratulations in advance IJN your marriage will be blessed with beautiful children, your testimony will sound like a lie IJN ..I will buy Aso ebi ooo."

