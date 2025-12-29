Doris Ogala has shared a video of an alleged victim of Pastor Chris Okafor, even after the cleric apologised to the actress

In the video, she was with a woman and her young son, as the actress shared what the cleric allegedly did to her

Fans reacted after hearing the story, with a few who claimed to know the woman supporting her for speaking out

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has appeared unwilling to back down in her dispute with Liberation City founder, Pastor Chris Okafor.

The outspoken filmmaker has remained vocal, sharing details of their alleged relationship, which reportedly turned sour after the cleric married his new wife, Pearl.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video about an alleged victim of Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

In a new video, an alleged victim of the cleric was presented. The woman was said to have had an affair with him and allegedly gave birth to a son for him.

The actress was seen dancing with the little boy in her hands while singing, “Na your pikin be this oo, you no get another one.”

Doris Ogala was shown dancing, smiling at the camera, and speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor.

Doris Ogala shares details about Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged victim

While addressing the matter, the actress claimed that the woman had an affair with the cleric and allegedly got rid of four pregnancies before having the boy.

Pastor Chris Okafor continues to trend over Doris Ogala's video. Photo credit@chraiokafor

Source: Instagram

According to her, the woman reached out to share her story, which she described as worse than her own. She promised to return to share more details at a later time.

Doris Ogala also added that if the boy’s face were shown clearly to the camera, there would be no need for a DNA test.

It would be recalled that Pastor Chris Okafor had apologised for his wrongdoing before his congregation. He admitted to making several mistakes but maintained that not all of Doris Ogala’s claims about him were true.

Here is the Instagram video of Doris Ogala below:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Doris Ogala about Pastor Chris Okafor. Here are comments below:

@baddest_bae_tch stated:

"Well done Ebere I was always advising u to come forth & u been scared, I’m glad God finally gave u courage. U deserve justice, u suffered a lot in the hand of that false fake prophet. If he dares deny this one then we are all ready to support u and provide even more evidence & bring forth even more victims. Let’s see how he’ll deny this one."

@ ichie_agu1 reacted:

"But this lady is ev!l too because if they had married she would've kept it all secret."

@anthonyilogu commented:

"The sad truth is that all these ladies fall for these men of God because they also have their own plans, and when it doesn't work for them, they start crying foul. I am not in support of both the manipulator and the manipulated."

@dije1_2345 wrote:

"The pastor self to do."

@atilola_atilade shared:

"Carbon copy! No need of DNA."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Source: Legit.ng