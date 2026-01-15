Witness recounts devastating impact of Owo church attack , losing both legs and left eye

A witness of the prosecution has told the Federal High Court in Abuja of how the attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, which happened on June 5, 2022, cost her both legs and her left eye, making her permanently disabled.

The witness, identified only as SSD, who was a nurse and Owo resident, was testifying in the terrorism trial of five men, who were accused of masterminding the massacre, spoke about the terror that unfolded during the Pentecost Sunday service at the court on Wednesday, January 14.

Owo church attack: Prosecuting lawyer takes action

Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN) led in the evidence, as SSD told Justice Emeka Nwite that he had previously mistook the first gunshot outside the church to be the celebratory firecrackers before it became clear to her that “something was happening outside.”

“I ran to the altar to lie down. Then the gunshots continued sporadically. I couldn’t raise my head again until I heard a loud sound, which I think is dynamite. I touched my eyes, and everywhere was bloody. I touched my legs. I couldn’t feel anything, only the rags and the dangling part of my shattered leg.”

According to the witness, she was later dragged from the rubble and was rushed to the hospital alongside other victims as well as dead bodies. She recounted that her two legs were amputated by the doctors, and her left eye was lost. It was replaced with a prosthesis. She now relies on a wheelchair after spending over five months in medical care.

Nigerians speak on the Owo church massacre

Some Nigerians have started reacting to her story after shared on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Lagos Boy said journalists should be allowed to interview the suspects:

"Pressmen should be allowed to interview these Owo massacre murderers. We need to know what goes on in their heads, how they think and reason. Our enemies know us already. We should get an insight into their thought process, too, because I have a million questions."

Eyitope demanded their state of origin:

"I think their state of origin or tribe should be added...so we can know if they are Yorubas or Fulani/Hausas."

Akande Kolade called for their immediate sentencing:

"Anyone found in these nefarious activities must be put to death with immediate effect so that others in the same act will know their fate."

Santoshi said they deserve jungle justice:

"Beat them every day with chains and pipes every day for 3 hours a day for 20 years, then shoot them publicly. Vile scum. How can you shoot a 2-year-old? What is wrong with these people?"

Fayemi speaks on Owo church attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has rejected the claim by the FG that ISWAP terrorists are responsible for the Ondo massacre on June 5.

Governor Fayemi said the announcement by the FG is just mere speculation, noting that no concrete evidence has been presented to justify the claim.

The former presidential aspirant added that he will not 'jump the gun' while defending his reason for not talking about the intelligence that has so far been gathered on the incident.

