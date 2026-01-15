Taaooma suffered three defeats after Nigeria and two of her favourite football clubs failed to win against their opponents

The skit maker shared an emotional but funny video on social media as she broke down over the losses

Her reaction comes as Nigerian football lovers continue to comment on the Super Eagles' defeat to Morocco at the ongoing 2025 AFCON tournament

Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, better known as Taaooma, has reacted to Nigeria, Chelsea and Real Madrid's defeats to their opponents on Wednesday, January 14.

While Nigeria suffered a defeat to Morocco in the ongoing 2025 AFCON, Chelsea lost to Arsenal in the EFL tournament, and Real Madrid lost to Albacete in the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16.

Taaooma shares funny yet emotional video in reaction to three defeats. Credit: taaooma/ngsupereagles

Source: Instagram

It was a big loss for Taaooma, a Nigerian who is a fan of Premier League club Chelsea and La Liga side Real Madrid.

Reacting to the defeats, the skit maker shared an emotional but funny video of her alter ego, Quadri, breaking down in tears.

"Nigeria, Chelsea, Madrid! Whyyyyyy," she added in the caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Teni Apata reacted to the outcome of the AFCON semi-final match in which the Super Eagles lost to Morocco.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Teni was seen on a drip while two nurses attended to her.

The singer screamed in pain from the injection while simultaneously lamenting Nigeria’s loss in the match.

In a dramatic outburst, Teni jokingly blamed Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and Ghanaians for Nigeria’s defeat, claiming that Ghana betrayed Nigeria and would regret their actions.

Nigerians react to Taaooma's dramatic display over football teams' losses. Credit: taaooma

Source: Instagram

The video of Taaooma reacting to Nigeria, Chelsea and Real Madrid's defeats is below:

Reactions trail Taaooma's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

victor_madukwe1 commented:

"Madrid lost the finals Sunday Al Nassr bottled the Saudi league Monday Madrid lost and left the copa del Rey today Nigeria left the afcon today You still think you can hurt me."

ashannycrown said:

"Quadri ur own tears na Premium...for me atleast Arsenal won."

mrmohstudios commented:

"Na the pain wey Man U fans deh go through be dis every weekend, na today i experience am."

okpesammy05 commented:

"Nigeria loose Chelsea loose Davido loose Triple wahala for a Nigerian who's both Chelsea and Davido fans."

teegrooves_global said:

"Imagine say you be Chelsea fan wey lose home and away."

charlesthedevguy commented:

"That Madrid no even be club at all … dem no really deserve Alonso!"

imohmharry_imh said:

"Quadiri, u no try O, of all these three teams, nah Chelsea jersey u wear."

Taaooma's playful video with Ooni

Legit.ng reported a video featuring the Ooni of Ife alongside Taaooma and actor Jigan Babaoja.

What began as a calm and respectful gathering soon took an unexpected turn when the Ooni decided to lighten the mood.

In the clip, the Ooni addressed Taaooma by one of her most popular comedy alter egos, “Quadri,” a character well-known for being stubborn.

Source: Legit.ng