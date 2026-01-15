Teni became dramatic after the Super Eagles lost the AFCON semi-final to Morocco as she shared a video of herself reacting to the defeat

In the clip, she was on a drip while screaming in pain from an injection she was being given

Fans reacted to the video, asking what she expected Davido, who reportedly lost millions of naira, to do

Nigerian singer Teni Apata has reacted to the outcome of the AFCON semi-final match in which the Super Eagles lost to Morocco.

Nigeria’s national team crashed out of the tournament after the defeat, sparking angry reactions from several celebrities.

Teni ends up on drip over Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match, drags Shatta Wale. Photo credit@tenientertainers/@supereagles

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Teni was seen on a drip while two nurses attended to her.

The singer screamed in pain from the injection while simultaneously lamenting Nigeria’s loss in the match.

In a dramatic outburst, Teni jokingly blamed Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and Ghanaians for Nigeria’s defeat, claiming that Ghana betrayed Nigeria and would regret their actions.

Teni sends message to President Tinubu over AFCON

In the recording, the entertainer also sent a humorous message to President Bola Tinubu, asking for a fighter jet so she could avenge Nigeria’s loss in the AFCON semi-final.

Shatta Wale gets dragged over Super Eagles' loss at AFCON semi-final. Photo credit@shattawale

She lamented that she had not been herself since the Super Eagles lost the match on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Fans react to Teni’s video

Reacting to the clip, many fans burst into laughter over her dramatic outburst. Some joked that the nurses should “inject her mouth” so she could calm down.

Others expressed sympathy for Davido, who reportedly lost millions of naira after betting on the outcome of the match.

Here is the Instagram post of the singer below:

How fans reacted to Teni's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the singer. Here are comments below:

@mzcharming_08 commented:

"Why can’t they inject teni mouth that she is using to shout

@akwa_son2 reacted:

"Momma if you do like this waiting Davido wan do check my last post."

@bellepeauworld shared:

"You go try well fas fas oo!!its time for you to lead the war."

@_abbypearl shared:

"na for X I dey do gbeborun o. But everywhere was just quiet last night and I knew e didn’t end well."

@realiykenwaga wrote:

"Get well soon. I think what we should be more concerned about is the state of our nation. See as Morocco be like Europe na."

Teni begs Davido for his Lamborghini

Legit.ng had reported that singer Teni made a video where she dressed like Davido and asked to borrow his Lambo for her music video.

In the recording, she was so dramatic as she shared the dummy she made where she has her picture in the Davido's Lamborghini.

Hours later, Davido reacted to her video, sharing the steps she would need to take to access the car. Fans taunted Wizkid and Burna Boy over the post and dragged Davido, accusing him of chasing clout.

