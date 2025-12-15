Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife’s playful command during a lighthearted moment caught everyone off guard

Content creator Taaooma’s “Quadri” character almost landed a punch before the king stepped in

Actor Jigan Babaoja’s hilarious reaction turned the scene into pure comic gold

A new video featuring the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, alongside popular comedian Taaooma and actor Jigan Babaoja, has become one of the most talked-about moments online.

The clip, which has continued to circulate across social media platforms, shows a surprising but playful exchange that left many Nigerians laughing and replaying the scene repeatedly.

The video surfaced shortly after the Ooni of Ife officially unveiled another branch of Ojaja Mall in Ajah, Lagos State.

Ooni of Ife had a lighthearted moment with Taaoma and actor Jigan. Photos: Ooni of Ife, Jigan, Taaooma.

Source: Instagram

Following the business engagement, the monarch took time to interact with creatives in attendance, including Taaooma and Jigan Babaoja.

What began as a calm and respectful gathering soon took an unexpected turn when the Ooni decided to lighten the mood.

In the clip, the Ooni addressed Taaooma by one of her most popular comedy alter egos, “Quadri,” a character well-known for being stubborn.

Fully aware of the character’s reputation, the monarch jokingly instructed “Quadri” to punch Jigan Babaoja.

Without hesitation, Taaooma immediately got up and moved towards Jigan, ready to act out the instruction, causing a mix of shock and laughter among those present.

Just as she approached him, the Ooni quickly stopped her, and the entire room burst into laughter, clearly enjoying the unexpected comedy skit.

The playful exchange did not end there. The Ooni, amused by Taaooma’s eagerness, asked why she could not wait before throwing the punch.

She admitted that she had long wanted to punch Jigan, suggesting a mock-standing grievance between the two entertainers.

Jigan Babaoja, clearly not ready to be on the receiving end of any “Quadri energy,” was seen playfully warning Taaooma to stay back.

He jokingly threatened to trade punches if she came any closer, making it clear that he was not prepared for that level of comedy.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Ooni of Ife's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@pipmaster_fx1 wrote:

"I respect this king a lot , he has been a jovial king ever , go try that with alafin oyo"

@hrh_oluwamustdamilare commented:

"low-key alafin want this lifestyle too but baba don first show too much gragra, and naija na peebi. People no too send you here😢 long reign the OONI"

@marvinboy101 shared:

"Normally Throne is respected and exalted position but having a king that is so humble is a flex , irukere adi abere sir"

@abegunde_black noted:

"Na so baba be when him still dey chevron back then,no fake attitude ❤️❤️ olori wa, baba wa"

Ooni of Ife recently celebrated his 10th anniversary on the throne. Photos: Ooni of Ife

Source: Twitter

Dangote shows gratitude to Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for his role in overcoming an obstacle during the construction of his factories.

Addressing guests at an event, Dangote disclosed that the construction faced significant delays due to the presence of at least 19 shrines at the site.

He recounted how the Ooni, who recently conferred chieftaincy title on Remi Tinubu, stepped in to resolve the fears by visiting the site and boldly ordering the removal of the shrines.

Source: Legit.ng