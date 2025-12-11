May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, made waves online following Judy Austin’s recent post

Following that, the businesswoman shared a Bible quote online as she celebrated her daughter Danielle’s graduation from university

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, displayed a high level of ecstaticness online amid Judy Austin’s recent outrage online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress gave a fierce warning to an anonymous witch and her coven members, claiming they attacked her.

May Edochie breaks silence after Judy Austin’s controversial post. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, she advised the anonymous person and her admirers not to assault her, stating that they cannot fight fire with fire.

Judy stated that her deception to gain sympathy is acceptable, but hiding behind that and continually abusing her and her children with their admirers is the other side that people do not see. She said that the next time they tried it, she would blind them.

Amid the negative buzz, May celebrated being the mother of a graduate, following her daughter Danielle Edochie’s graduation.

She further expressed gratitude to God for proving Himself in their lives.

The businesswoman shared a popular Bible verse, Romans 8:31: “If God be for me, who can be against me?” which caught the attention of many online.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that May had written a sweet note to her daughter Danielle, celebrating her academic milestone.

She expressed pride in her daughter, who had grown into a beautiful and brilliant young woman with her own thinking that could not be influenced negatively.

May was certain that Danielle's hard work, persistence, and enthusiasm had gotten her this far, and that the same traits would carry her anywhere her ambitions led her.

Still not finished, May shared images of the attire she wore to her daughter's graduation.

Netizens react to May Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rytaddiva said:

"You see the graduation na e sweet me pass. My Queen, take your flowers 🌺. You are a super mom in did. On behalf of Danielle, we say thank you for not giving up on yourself, her and her siblings.

"We see you and all you doing. All the sleepless nights, sacrifices and all have now paid off. Love you to the moon and beyond and we here to cheer you on. Keep pushing oh and this is just be bringing of many more graduates 🎓 baby girl."

ifyogodor said:

"Who wan try you😂😂.. biko double your shoulder pads oo🙌🙌😍😍."

judy_obasiyul_autism1 said:

"Congratulations to Danielle 🎉🎉💯💯💯❤️❤️❣️❣️. Judy is unable to sleep because of this graduation."

bosealaoo said:

"Thank you, mummy ❤️😍! Congratulations, and this will be the beginning of great things in your life and family. Well done, mine ❤️😍."

oilgas_25 said:

"You’ll train all your kids and you’ll be alive to enjoy them. You’ll be alive to enjoy all you’ve laboured for. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

May Edochie celebrates daughter's graduation following Judy Austin's post. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie celebrates Lizzy Gold

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie celebrated Lizzy Gold after she gifted herself a brand new car on her birthday.

The actor shared a video of the actress unveiling her new ride, who was beaming with pride and excitement. He also praised her dedication and consistency in the industry.

