Nollywood internet personality May Edochie has taken to social media to reintroduce herself in a series of stunning new photos.

This came barely hours after her ex-husband’s wife, Judy Austin, updated her bio to include the renowned filmmaker’s name, Yul Edochie.

In her post, May shared images from her 2025 birthday photoshoot, accompanied by a caption that read:

"My name is Amb. May Yul-Edochie, an influencer, a serial brand ambassador, a serial entrepreneur and the founder/creator of @qmbeautycosmetics. I’m wishing you a New Year filled with clarity, growth, answered prayers, and plenty of wins (both loud and quiet). 🙏"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy Austin stirred reactions online after sharing a heartfelt New Year message dedicated to her husband, actor Yul Edochie.

The actress shared new photos of herself and Yul, offering prayers of gratitude and faith as the new year began.

In the post, she thanked God for life, her loved ones, mercy, and what she described as “unlimited grace.”

The movie star also prayed for protection, good health, and a year free from tragedy for her family and fans.

Judy expressed confidence that no matter what the year brings, they would be able to overcome challenges with God by their side.

In a special message to Yul Edochie, whom she referred to as her “king,” Judy wrote words that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

She said that if she had the chance to live her life over again, she would have found him sooner so she could have loved him longer.

She praised him for making the world a better place and said she was grateful to God for being loved by him.

Judy also made a bold declaration for the year, praying that God would “announce” Yul “royally” and stating that the new year would be their best one yet.

The actress did not stop there. She extended New Year wishes to her fans and supporters, praying for good health, financial blessings, peace of mind, and life-changing opportunities.

May Yul-Edochie spurs reactions

Fans quickly went to the comments to praise the influencer over her beauty, style, and entrepreneurial spirit, while noting the timing of her post following Judy Austin's social media update.

