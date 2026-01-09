Georgina Onuoha has reacted to a post Ned Nwoko made about his estranged wife, Regina Daniels

The actress had undergone a substance test in the UK following allegations of drug use made by her husband

Fans reacted by supporting what Onuoha said about Nwoko in her lengthy post on the matter

Georgina Onuoha, the Nollywood actress who relocated abroad many years ago, has weighed in on Ned Nwoko’s comments about Regina Daniels amid their ongoing marital crisis.

Regina Daniels had undergone a substance test in England following allegations of drug use made against her by her estranged husband. She shared the test result online, sparking reactions from many Nigerians, with some questioning why she waited so long before taking the test.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Georgina, fondly called Gina, said she had predicted what the politician would do after Regina went for the test. She claimed that Ned Nwoko could not stand seeing his estranged wife move on, and alleged that he wanted to have the final word and control over the closing chapter of Regina’s life.

Georgina Onuoha praises Regina Daniels

Expressing her support for the actress, Onuoha praised Regina and said she was proud of her. She noted that Regina went to a country with some of the strictest medical and legal standards in the world to take the test.

According to her, science does not support Ned Nwoko’s claims, adding that substances remain in the bloodstream for days and in hair follicles for months. She also accused the politician of being obsessed with the actress.

Georgina Onuoha speaks on Ned Nwoko’s case

In the same post, Georgina Onuoha said Ned Nwoko should not speak about credibility, reminding him of a court case he had in the UK, which she described as public record.

She also referenced the case of his daughter, who married a younger man, and warned that Regina Daniels should be left alone to live her life among her age mates.

Onuoha further stated that Ned Nwoko should face women of his own age and professional standing.

This is not the first time Onuoha has reacted to Regina Daniels' marriage saga.

Here is the Instagram post of Georgina Onuoha below:

How fans reacted to Georgina Onuoha's post

Here are comments about the actress's post below:

@da.me1111 shared:

"Am still waiting for Regina to expose Ned both the land grabbing and killing she claim to expose him. In her life again she will never deal with a politician again."

@olowoone commented:

"We were still blaming Regina for going to do test, why must an elderly man come to counter that must there be response to everything."

@phemmteerobbort_ reacted:

"Unah they mad, when she they enjoy the money Unah no say the man old. Nah she won escape poverty."

@jesykabee shared:

"I love how Regina is getting all the supports from other women."

@_ik_vhina reacted:

"Total control not love."

@muniobed shared:

"Please, he should also take the same test bcus it is like the man is always high."

Georgina Onuoha speaks about Ned Nwoko

