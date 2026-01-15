Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi launched a public search for her childhood friend, with whom she attended secondary school in 1998

The Yoruba movie star revealed she keeps seeing her friend in her dreams and wants to ensure she is not in any trouble or distress

Kemi shared details about their friendship and asked anyone with information to contact her through Instagram comments or direct messages

Nollywood star Kemi Afolabi Adesipe has taken to social media to begin a heartfelt search for her childhood friend, Maria Stephen Seun.

The Yoruba actress announced the quest on Instagram, explaining that she is eager to reconnect with Maria, who was part of her secondary school days at Our Lady of Apostles, Yaba, Lagos, in the 1998 set.

Kemi Afolabi, who is also a mother of one, revealed that the decision to start the search came after repeated dreams about Maria.

According to the actress, the visions left her worried and determined to confirm that her friend is safe and not facing any form of trouble.

She appealed to the public to assist with any information that could help trace Maria’s whereabouts.

In her Instagram post, Afolabi shared specific details to guide the search. She mentioned Maria’s full name, the school they attended together, and the year they graduated.

She also recalled another mutual friend named Ebun, though she admitted she could not remember Ebun’s surname or Instagram handle. This, she said, makes it difficult to reach out directly, hence her decision to make the appeal public.

Kemi wrote:

“Looking for my lost loved one (friend)

Maria Stephen Seun

Our Lady of Apostles, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

(OLASS 98 set).

"I keep seeing Maria in my dreams and I just want to be sure she is okay and not in any trouble whatsoever🥲

Our common friend is Ebun but I don’t remember Ebun’s last name right now. I remember we communicated sometime here on this platform but I don’t remember her handle anymore😔

Pls leave a message in my comment section or DM if you have information that can help locate my best friend in secondary school🙏❤️. #lookingformylosslovedone"

Her emotional appeal has since drawn attention online, with fans and followers expressing hope that Maria will be found soon, while others also share details of friends they are looking for.

Check out her post below:

Netizens react to Kemi Afolabi's search

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@abebiaddey said:

"I remember Maria very well my set. I remember you in S22 C and one unique thing about you is your neatness and the stylishly way you wore the School beret. Fatima Lawal was your sit mate . Choi memories."

@bibbyscakes wrote:

"I'll post this on the alumni group, hopefully she's there or maybe people who know will be able to help @kemiafolabiadesipe ❤️"

@owojori_esther commented:

"If to say that school get social media page for old students like queens college e for dey easy for you to find her❤️"

@zeenahsglam opined:

"Go to tiktok post it there even if you dont see d person in question u will surely see someone best known to her 👏"

@verjoclothier reacted:

"Wat does dis even mean? My best friend also back den in secondary school ,I kept seeing her in dream….den I searched her no and got it…we are now chatting and talking now..and it stopped!!"

@marverakitchenkrafts said:

"you may want the check the Alumni Whatsapp group , who knows? She may be there"

@oloripeddy wrote:

"You can post on @olaosa_yaba we are planning 70yers this Jan ending. I am 99 set😍"

