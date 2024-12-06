As actress Mercy Aigbe continued to count her loss after her house got burnt, her colleague Kemi Afolabi decided to intervene

Some netizens had trooped to the comments section of her co-wife Funso Adeoti's Instagram page to laugh at her

In an emotional tone, Kemi shared why the trolls should leave Mercy alone and she suggested how people could support her

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has begged some netizens trolling Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti over her loss to desist from it.

Afolabi said it was not necessary because Mercy was currently going through a lot as her furniture and film equipment got burnt in the incident.

Although she said that some people have promised to support Mercy with rebuilding her home, Kemi noted that others could still assist her as the house burnt down completely.

She also shared how Mercy has been supportive to her and she understood the pain the actress was going through. Hence, she pleaded with those mocking her in her trying moment to stop it.

Reactions as Kemi Afolabi cautions Aigbe's trolls

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kemi Afolabi's plea to Mercy Aigbe's trolls below:

@lizzy_j98:

"Kemi pls stop doing this. Mercy ruin a whole home and you people did not say anything. And nobody is trolling her."

@jmkshair:

"Someone who ruin a beautiful family! Abeg."

@okonkwomary1224gmail:

"If we support her, who will support the woman that she took her husband? Abeg rest, what goes around comes around nonsense."

@teyme_adez:

"When she collect someone husband, you don’t know what that woman go though too without coming online to cry."

@bunbright6:

"That woman cries everyday. You took person husband still dey do yanga."

Netizens flood Mercy Aigbe's co-wife's page

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy was in a sad mood as she shared how her house burnt to ashes on Wednesday, December 4.

However, some netizens went to the Instagram page of the movie marketer's first wife, Funso Adeoti, to taunt Mercy.

While Funso did not make any post to taunt Mercy, some netizens shared how the actress was being dealt with for marrying Kazim.

