For the past two years, a Nigerian lady's mother has been nowhere to be found, prompting her to launch a social media search

According to the lady, the last time she spoke with her mother was on a video call, and no contact has been made ever since

The worried lady released a photo of her missing mother, begging internet users to come to her aid

A Nigerian lady, @smileout15, has appealed to TikTok users to help her find her missing mother.

She posted a photo of her mother, who she said has been missing for the past two years.

In a TikTok post, the worried lady disclosed that she had last spoken with her mother on a video call two years ago.

"I haven't seen my mom in 2 years now!

"The last time we talked was on a video call, and that was the last time I ever saw her," words overlaid on her TikTok post read.

Missing mum: Lady shares what her family thought

According to the lady, her mum's family said they hadn't seen her for weeks before she went missing.

They had thought she had travelled or just needed some space, but no one has been able to reach her.

She noted that they had searched everywhere, made some calls, and asked questions, all to no avail. In her words:

"Please help me find my mom 💔 My mom has been missing for two years now. The last time we talked was on a video call, and that was the last time I ever saw her. After that, her phone went off, and since then, we haven’t been able to reach her. Her family said they also haven’t seen her for weeks before she disappeared.

"We thought maybe she traveled or just needed some time, but it’s been two long years, and no one knows where she is. We’ve searched everywhere, made calls, asked questions — but nothing. Please TikTok, I’m begging, help me find my mom. If anyone has seen her or recognizes her face, please reach out or repost this video. I just want my mom back."

See her TikTok post below:

Missing mum: People react to lady's outcry

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's outcry below:

Mimi said:

"My senior brother has been miss for about six years now no one has ever seen or heard from him."

Sandys couture12✂️ said:

"This is my elder sister Adetokunbo esther wunmi,she suddenly left the house since 2018, we still spoke that same 2018 after the left the house ,since 2019 we haven’t heard from her,we tried tracking her but she’s yet to be found 😭😭😭😭😭and our mom is late."

RareLux Interiors said:

"I’ve been searching for my elder sister since 2018… Ajibola Ifeoluwa Imisioluwa, wherever you are, I hope we find you soon."

Christabel ❤️‍🩹 said:

"Gosh 😭, same way my mom went missing and later was found at a mortuary 😭 wishing for ur mom safe return."

BiGGY said:

"My dad has been missing since 1998 I have lost hope already I pray you find your mom she will be found in good health."

