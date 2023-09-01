Nollywood star Kemi Afolabi recently took to social media to provide her fans with a heartfelt update on her ongoing medical journey

Last year, the talented actress bravely disclosed her battle with Lupus, an autoimmune disorder that affects the body's tissues and organs

In the new video, she openly discussed her desire to regain her vitality while conversing with her physician

Kemi Afolabi informs fans on her recovery Credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

Since then, the actress has been on medical examinations abroad. This time, Kemi did a video to show her fans about her recent medical checkup.

She revealed her strong desire to get back in shape while she was conversing with the Caucasian doctor, lamenting her swollen feet and hands.

Fortunately for her, she is in remission and not in as much agony as she was initially.

"My feet and hands have been swollen and I need to get back in shape. I do have pains and sickness in the morning, once in a while. It's not as frequent anymore as it used to be.

Right now, I am in the remission period because it hasn't been bad compared to what I was experiencing before".

See her post below

Kemi Afolabi post sparks reactions

Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to send their love and support to the actress.

See their comments below:

rotimi_aduke:

"Everything about her in my eyes are decent, God heal ur totally."

officialyetundebakare:

"May the Almighty Allah perfect your healing ♥️♥️ sending you lots of hugs ."

teenuks_:

"See nurse wearing tattoos if nah Naija you go dey hear it’s not professional."

allaboutdaisy9:

"Seeing you looking so good and well makes me happy ❤️❤️."

beauty_story_by_oyin1:

"Honestly I’m happy to see how well you have recovered☺️…God will continue to perfect your healing❤️."

martinafamah:

"You are healed in the Mighty name of Jesus ma. Martin KA Warrior#."

kehinde.oluwatosin.969:

"The God of healing we you shall come out for testimony❤️."

hajia_sade_makinde:

"Aliamdullah sist, this is one of the best hospital in America."

abimbola_abekeade:

"Your joy shall be permanent Insha Allah ❤️long life in sound health ma."

rotimi_aduke:

"Am happy,God answered prayers on ur health."

