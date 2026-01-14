Videos from the NURTW Zone 4 delegates conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, have emerged on social media

The highlight of the video was MC Oluomo's address in English and his message to saboteurs working to pull the union down

His message comes after his former ally, Koko Zaria, made bold allegations against him in a viral video

Alhaji Musliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was present at the Zone 4 Zonal Delegates Conference organised by the union in Ilorin on Wednesday, January 10.

Videos from the event, including how MC Oluomo arrived with his entourage, have surfaced on social media.

MC Oluomo addresses NURTW union members in English at Ilorin convention.

However, the highlight from the conference, which has captured attention on social media, was the NURTW president's address to the union members.

A video showed the moment MC Oluomo addressed members in English as he read from a piece of paper, reeling out the purpose of the conference, which included the election of officers to run the affairs of the zone.

Another clip also showed him speaking in Yoruba, as he called for cooperation from members and sent a message to people working to pull the union down under his leadership.

"If some hide in secret places and say this union wouldn't grow, they are deceiving themselves," Oluomo said in Yoruba.

MC Oluomo calls for cooperation among NURTW members.

This comes after Koko Zaria accused his former boss, MC Oluomo, of being romantically involved with his wife and girlfriends. The allegation was contained in a viral video circulating across social media.

In the video, Koko Zaria described what he called years of hurt, betrayal, and silence.

A video of MC Oluomo's address to NURTW union members is below:

Reactions trail Oluomo's speech

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments about the NURTW president’s address. Read them below:

Sodiq Kushimo said:

"Wetin baba want to read from the book."

Taofeek Akanji commented:

"Omo akinsanya number one Take it or leave."

Lukmon Olayinka wrote:

"Pls somebody should collect it from him and read it."

Habeeb Solanke wrote:

"Wasiu K1,pasuma and co start from the scratch but thank God today they’re bold and confident to speak fluently anywhere around the globe now,likewise you MC delayed is not late but it’s a matter of time and thanks for this rapid improvement am so happy and glad."

Abiodun Adeoti said:

"Education is important, even if you want to be collecting money from one bus stop to another."

Adekola Waheed commented:

"Wetin illetrate wan read for book Iro n pa iro fun iro President Tajudeen lbikunle Baruwa is the authentic president of NURTW."

