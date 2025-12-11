After two decades, Nigerian music star Mr P made a surprising return to Jos, the city of his youth

Excited to reconnect, he popped out of his car's sunroof, waving enthusiastically and greeting residents as he drove through the streets

However, his excitement was met with unexpected indifference, which caught the attention of many online

Nigerian music sensation Mr P, Peter Okoye of P-Square, has generated online debate after releasing a video from his recent trip to Jos, Plateau State, his native home.

The singer, who returned after 20 years, expected the warm, thrilling reception he had received at the height of P-Square's stardom, but things took an unexpected turn.

After 20 years away, Mr P rides on the streets of Jos. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

According to a trending video, Mr P popped out of his car's sunroof and waved to passers-by on the streets of Jos.

However, the residents went about their everyday lives as usual. There were no screaming fans or visible excitement on the streets.

Many people have linked the video to what might have happened several years ago.

Many saw this as a stark contrast to over a decade earlier, when P-Square could not enter any large Nigerian city without inciting turmoil, excitement, and massive fan gatherings.

The video has already gone viral, with thousands of Nigerians responding, some expressing empathy, others highlighting the value of humility and appreciating each season of life.

See the video below:

Mr P trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Engr Abraham Jimmy said:

"Because he no move wit him brother na why."

Felix Record Jr. said:

"Be like that one na fake P-square oh. because P-square never do this kind thing for Lagos here talkless of Jos."

Oluwabankole Blaqice said:

"If no be mumu Dey worry am Wetin happen to kanu and sambisa forest them go easily recognize am there."

De Light said:

"This p square mumú ohh, what's the meaning of this outing? Is he doing campaign?"

Lucy Gokah said:

"Feeling shy on his behalf."

Edward Glory Ojokojo said:

"Wait, did he announced his arrival, how did he expects people to line up and wait for him, meanwhile nobody knows he is coming."

Ovye Zannylag said:

"Apply this to politicians and see changes. So make I leave wetin I de do go watch you? Naa time don change."

Nnamdi Ofoegbu said:

"People way the listen to " Ya madara may nunu". How them wan Sabi am."

Felix Record Jr. said:

"Be like that one na fake P-square oh because P-square never do this kind thing for Lagos here talkless of Jos."

Ovye Zannylag said:

"Apply this to politicians and see changes. So make I leave wetin I de do go watch you? Naa time don change."

awaaa_diamond said:

"Throw money … they will turn and rush you … I don give you update."

baba_ameer_ said:

"Na survival mode Nigerians don enter 😂."

kauji_amk said:

"Whoever you think you are, Northerners go humble you😂😂💪."

Jos residents ignore Mr P after 20 years. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

EFCC disowns Peter Okoye's fraud claim against brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fraud allegation singer Peter Okoye made against his brother, Jude Okoye, took another turn recently as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that it has no evidence against the talent manager.

The talent manager was detained in EFCC custody for over two months before he was granted bail while the court proceedings continued.

The Punch reported that the court sat on the case on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Source: Legit.ng