Obi Cubana has shared a heartwarming video showing how Pastor Jerry Eze arrived at the unveiling of his new real estate

The clip captured the cleric stepping out from a private jet alongside the businessman; he was also spotted in a Rolls Royce

A video also captured the renowned clergyman leading a prayer session at the event, sparking reactions

Renowned cleric and founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, was one of the prominent figures who attended the official unveiling of Obi Cubana's Cubana Millennium City, a real estate development in Asaba, Delta State.

Obi Cubana, who recently gave his life to Christ, shared a video capturing how Pastor Jerry Eze arrived at the event.

Pastor Jerry Eze leads prayer at Obi Cubaba's new estate in Delta. Credit: obicubana

The opening clip showed the cleric disembarking from a private jet alongside the businessman and his associates.

Eze, globally known for his vibrant prayer sessions on New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), was also spotted in a Rolls Royce, which appeared to be Cubana's newly acquired whip.

The cleric also led a prayer session at the event, which took place on Tuesday, January 13, dedicating the real estate project for the 2026 business year.

“This land is blessed, and the doors of increase are already open. Cubana Millennium City will be a place of growth, testimony, and generational impact,” he affirmed in his prayer.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Cubana, who referred to Jerry Eze as his brother and pastor, wrote in a caption:

God did! My brother, My pastor, a true and anointed man of God @realjerryeze touched down Asaba today, to consecrate and anoint the ground we are building on! Cubana Millennium City Asaba, The Jewel On The Niger, your season is here! Rise and shine!!!"

Pastor Jerry Eze dedicates Obi Cubana's new estate in Asaba, Delta state. Credit: jerryeze

The video showing how Pastor Jerry Eze arrived at Obi Cubana's event in Delta State is below:

Comments about Jerry Eze's presence at Cubana's event

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

i.am.duch said:

"Make una no turn @realjerryeze to celebrity pastor."

benita_judesamson wrote:

"Sir @obi_cubana as you honored papa may honor never seize from your life."

blessed_tobest commented:

"I love ur love for humanity and Christ keep winning sir i will join u up there one day."

royalbee_1 said:

"May EL-ROI continue to protect you and defend the assignment He has called you to do papa, you are a treasure and a very hardworking man of God @realjerryeze."

henriengr said:

"Eyahh u didn’t call Odumeje una friend."

samo1strong commented:

"Behind every great man, there is a powerful force."

