Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, shared videos and pictures from his private dinner with billionaire Aliko Dangote

One of the videos showed Peter Okoye conversing with Dangote while a picture showed him posing with the billionaire

Mixed reactions, however, have trailed Peter Okoye's private dinner with Dangote, as many Nigerians accused him of disrespecting the billionaire

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of the second half of the defunct music group Psquare, is trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, over his recent meeting with billionaire and businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

On Monday, June 23, Peter, via his social media pages, shared videos and photos of himself and the richest man in Africa as he disclosed that they had a private dinner.

Peter Okoye shares video and pictures from private dinner with billionaire Aliko Dangote. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

While he didn't reveal the location, Peter said he flew back to Nigeria and went straight to a private dinner with Dangote.

"About last weekend. Back in Naija and went straight to a private dinner," he wrote in a caption.

While the details of the discussions and the reason behind the dinner between Peter and Dangote have not been made public, a clip showed the singer conversing with the billionaire.

Peter Okoye spotted discussing with Aliko Dangote during private dinner. Credit: alikodangote

Source: Instagram

The video and pictures from Peter Okoye's private dinner with billionaire Aliko Dangote are below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Burna Boy had dinner with Aliko Dangote during Ramadan.

This was after billionaire Femi Otedola hosted Burna Boy and his colleague Wizkid.

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's meeting with Dangote

Amid the reactions, some netizens berated Peter Okoye over a picture showing how he posed for the camera with the billionaire.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

silvoxbtc reacted:

"Nigeria is funny place Sha. This peter okoye is the person ronu people insulted and even threaten him that they will show him shege."

Macquine001 commented:

"First Frame: Abeg snap us as I Dey follow am talk, make e be like sey we Dey talk about business deals!!"

Sotmoez said:

"The lack of humility from Peter in the 2nd picture is disgraceful."

kunlemorano commented:

"See as he old billionaire for shoulder come dey pay blogs to post the picture 😂 that's the last time he's getting an audience with dangote."

JaguarUncle reacted:

"Wetin dem dey discuss now abi Peter wan dey do cement now? abi small time now we go dey hear is Dangote on the beat."

Masa_rattii reacted:

"This two have something in common because he never liked rude boy always chilling with pater."

olutolababs1 reacted:

"See as he hold him neck there. You wan break hin collarbone ni."

patrick said:

"Dangote no get wahala as long as you the talk go bring money for every body."

Dolapo5357 reacted:

"Why Peter hold my papa like that."

KnacksByBandy reacted:

"This guy and him pose beside Dangote, e de find something."

What Peter Okoye said about Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Peter Okoye ignited a debate about footballer Victor Osimhen in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Peter recounted the role he played alongside former footballer Mikel Obi in signing Osimhen for Chelsea from the Italian side Napoli.

While Osimhen ended up joining Galatasaray on loan, Peter assured Chelsea fans that he remained steadfast in the pursuit of signing Osimhen for the Blues/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng