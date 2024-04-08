Isaac Fayose has said that Bobrisky will be spending Salah in detention as he has not met his bail conditions

In the video, Fayose noted that it was back to sender mechanism as Bobrisky had wanted Verydarkman to spend Easter in prison

The businessman advised that people should be careful of whom they will curse because some people's heads have bounce back mechanism

Isaac Fayose, younger brother to Ayo Faysoe, the former governor of Ekiti state has stated that popular crossdresser, Bobrisky would be spending his Salah behind bars.

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser was arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation. He was convicted and remanded in EFCC's custody.

Giving an update about the controversial man, Fayose said that the crossdresser had wanted Verydarkman to remain behind bars till after Easter and he was kept in prison. He added that the situation had changed and Bobrisky was now the one spending the festive season in prison.

Fayose gives explanation

In the video, the businessman said that it was back to sender mechanism as Bobrisky had cursed so many people before he was arrested.

He mentioned Portable and how the controversial singer who called out Bobrisky was now enjoying the fruits of the crossdresser's labour.

Fayose also noted that some people should not be toyed with as they have a bounce-back mechanism.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Fayose about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

Prophet's message to Bobrisky trends

Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer made headlines after Bobrisky was arrested.

The crossdresser had been arrested by EFCC for Naira abuse and mutilation.

Shortly after his arrest, a video of the prophecy that was made about him a few ago resurfaced.

