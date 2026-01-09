Popular Nigerian robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, has been going viral online after having a heartwarming conversation with her mother

During a live stream, the woman reiterated her love for her beautiful daughter, Jarvis and also disclosed her date of birth

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to react in the comments section

A lovely moment between Nigerian internet sensation Jarvis Jadrolita and her mother melted hearts online.

The robotic persona, known for her digital presence, blushed hard during a live stream that involved her mother.

Jarvis's mother discloses her real age

The touching clip was shared on TikTok by @Ola TV, quickly gaining attention on the platform.

In it, her mother lavished praise on Jarvis, referring to her as a miracle child who was born on 1 March 2001.

The mother's words overflowed with affection and pride as she described her daughter as a lovely miracle.

Expressing gratitude for Jarvis's existence, she offered a heartfelt blessing, praying for her daughter's growth and fulfilment of divine purpose.

She wished her many more years of life and success and the sincerity in her voice was so evident.

In her words:

"You're a lovely daughter. To me you are a miracle. You were born March 1st 2001. Having you is a miracle. I am praying for you for God to make sure you grow and become exactly what God has destined you to be. More years to come to see you grow."

As the mother spoke, Jarvis's face lit up with joy and she was moved by the deep show of love from her mother.

Reactions as Jarvis's mum serenades her

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Pretty hope said:

"Sometime mother’s dey mistake na birth certificate dem take dey confirm again mostly wen dem don dey old and jarvis talk say them no born her 2001."

@Koro sandra rukevwe said:

"Jarvis is 24yrs den why is she decreasing her age her mother said 2001."

@Chris AJ*1 said:

"No wonder she doesn't want to respect that sweet guy and call him child but love leads."

@PRECIOUS BEE reacted:

"What’s wrong with her being 24, some una fit born her sef."

@imora reacted:

"Something is telling me Jarvis mum is not okay but let's give her flowers for giving birth beautiful girls."

@Greta said:

"Guys please how old is Peller."

@Jnny B said:

"Yes oh my dear we don’t have work, the government didn’t provide work for use that’s why we like aproko."

@Olayemi Olobe said:

"Don't mind them ooh age is just a number as for me oo glory matters."

@OKOCHI PURITY said:

"She said, she's in her early 20s and that ends in 25, it doesn't pass to 26, that becomes late 20s."

@Jenniblinks 6 reacted:

"No be me born her o But goggle said she is 26,as she don meet peller she don see say she gap peller well well wit age she don reduce her age to 23 omo."

@Emx said:

"Javis u a man who will understand u and care for u not a type that talks anyhow like peller that is where people are misunderstanding u."

@queencheche776 reacted:

"Jarvis please I'm Ur biggest fan don't expose yourself. It will bring see finish cuz nobody really cares on social media them go still use am do cruise."

@bola added:

"Jarvis, God will destroy every foundation that does not allow you to enjoy your marriage. Do not be scared. Every evil altar will be scattered. I went through a similar situation, and hopefully one day I will be able to share what I did. I am still in my marriage now 17 years and counting."

