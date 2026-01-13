Bam Bam enjoyed a relaxing family trip to Ilaro and Abeokuta, sharing moments of fun and rest

She described the getaway as refreshing and grounding, highlighting the importance of family and personal time

The trip comes amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to Teddy A, sparking curiosity among fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam has shared heartwarming moments from her recent trip to Ilaro and Abeokuta in Ogun state, where she spent quality time with her family.

In a video shared on social media, the reality star was seen playing games with her loved ones, enjoying natural meals, and soaking up the sun.

She described the experience as “refreshing, grounding, and exactly what I needed.”

“Moments like this remind me how intentional God is about family, legacy, and seasons of rest,” BamBam wrote.

She expressed gratitude for the time spent with family and excitement for the New Year, adding, “Grateful for the reset and ready for the new year. Welcome to 2026, family, I missed you all.”

The star’s post came amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to fellow reality star Teddy A.

Fans began raising questions after the couple shared separate Christmas photos on Instagram on December 26, 2025, instead of their usual joint family pictures.

The absence of shared posts sparked rumours of a potential silent separation.

Despite the chatter, BamBam’s recent getaway highlighted her focus on rest, family, and personal wellness.

Bam Bam trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kyeraahpriscilla said:

"Finally 😭 my fav person posted after how many days❤️."

bam_babies_fan_page said:

"Welcome back our queen 😍2026 would be bigger and better 👏🔥."

pejuprince said:

"You see this brown table? I can’t describe the feeling when I see it in my parents’ house. It’s enough to remind me of “home”"

mayschills said:

"Reallleastttt!! Love you and your fam 😍❤️❤️."

izdora_chikwe said:

"Awww…There’s another girl there that looks so much like Zen, but darker in complexion. Happy new year."

onyinyechukwuka_ said:

"It’s the Volkswagen for me."

thresa.mwanza.9 said:

"Welcome back ❤️🔥🙌."

lyboateng said:

"This is priceless ❤️😂."

rabiat.ria said:

"Compliments of the season to you and yours Queen 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

chioma_helen_nwafor said:

"My Achalugo 😍😍."

jkotti2019 said:

"Good to see my sweet friend @yinka and the twins too😍I am a big fan @bammybestowed."

Source: Legit.ng