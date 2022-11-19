Nollywood lovebirds Peggy Ovire and her man Fredrick Leonard are both excited about their wedding as they shared a cute picture online

In a message they both shared on social media, the celebrity couple described their love as a miracle while hoping to put God first in their marriage

Top Nollywood stars have since taken to their comment section to pen congratulatory messages to them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian movie lovebirds Peggy Ovire and Frederick have taken to their respective Instagram page to express love for each other as they get married today, November 19.

In a similar message they shared, Fredrick and Ovire spoke about how they were destined to spend forever with each other as they described their love as a miracle.

Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire share new picture. Credit: @peggyovire @fredrickleonard

Source: Instagram

Their message read:

“This Love we have is Something Of a Miracle. It's so easy to know that you're the other half that I'm destined to Spend the rest of my life with, Diamonds are Forever and So is Our LOVE! May we always put GOD First in Our Marriage & May Our Lives be Sweeter than honey. Let do this Baby. I Love You .”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Peggy’s post below:

See Fredrick’s Post below:

Fans gush about Fredrick and Peggy

See some of the messages fans pen to the love birds below:

siruti:

"I called this love years ago I lied to me on Jara Peggy ❤️."

eriata_ese:

"Congratulations my love ❤️."

chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Love is a beautiful thing. I really pray everyone experiences it."

essie_waithera:

"May God bless your marriage mami❤️❤️."

ladid_imohammedsuleiman:

"Nice couple... So you are already pregnant hmmm congratulations ."

inempeter:

"We are hungry for pictures ooo make una give us God bless your union ."

uchennannanna

"Congratulations and all the best to the LEONARDS."

eveesin:

"Congrats to you and yours"

Peggy Ovire and Fredrick Leonard's prewedding picture stun fans

The couple each took to their respective Instagram page to share the same photo, which saw them sporting black ensembles.

Leonard donned a silk shirt tucked into a pair of tailored pants and accessorised with a gold chain necklace and his signature sunshades.

Ovire, on the other hand, was a dazzling bride-to-be in an off-shoulder number featuring a long sleeve, lace embellishment and a long side train.

Source: Legit.ng