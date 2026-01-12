Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has responded to a viral AI-generated cartoon image showing him and his wife Judy Austin in traditional Igbo attire

The actor reposted the animated illustration, joking about how his fans edited his original birthday photoshoot with creative liberties

The post sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticising Yul’s post while others referenced his past family controversies

On January 11, Edochie reposted the artwork on Instagram, adding a humorous caption to acknowledge the exaggerated features.

The actor explained that he stumbled upon the image on Facebook and saw it as a reflection of his fans’ affection. He noted that their creativity had reimagined his original photo with artificial intelligence, turning it into a cartoon version.

Before sharing the caption, Edochie pointed out the wide grin in the illustration, joking about how his teeth were portrayed.

His caption read:

“I came across this one on Facebook. My fans no gree oo. See my teeth.”

How the original photo of Yul Edochie surfaced

The original photo had been posted at the start of the year, when Edochie shared a picture of himself and Judy, declaring that he was walking “majestically into 2026” with her while wishing his fans a happy new year.

Just days earlier, on December 31, 2025, he celebrated Judy’s birthday with a prayer asking God to grant her more years to fulfil her destiny and bless them with three children.

A month before that, he had shared a video Judy made for him, describing her as an amazing woman and questioning what he would not do for her.

The AI illustration itself shows the couple in traditional Igbo attire. Edochie is depicted in sunglasses, a red patterned cap, a white tunic, gold chains, and holding a ceremonial tusk.

Judy appears in a pink gown and headwrap, fanning herself with an accessory which has “Ijele Odogwu” on it. The anime-inspired style shows their bond in a lighthearted way, which Edochie embraced with humour.

Yul Edochie, son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has been in the spotlight since April 2022, when he announced his marriage to Judy Austin, sparking public debate on polygamy.

Despite the controversy and his first wife, May’s divorce filing, he has continued to share moments from his life with Judy openly.

With a career spanning over two decades in Nollywood and ventures into politics and philanthropy, Edochie’s latest post reflects his resilience.

Check out Yul's post below:

Netizens react to Yul's post

Many fans criticised the actor for the post, with some suggesting he was responding to his estranged wife May's recent public appearance.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@la_petite_voiture said:

"May was so beautiful yesterday, I know that's why you just posted this useless post because what's this? Yul you are still hurting 😂😂😂."

@me_eldest commented:

"If @yuledochie and @judyaustin1 feel good about their so-called fans, imagine how they would feel if they had the kind of powerful fan bases that Queen May commands both within and outside Nigeria. I'm sure they wish… but guess what? It would only remain a wish. Queen May, you are a rare gem. So proud of you, calm, unique, successful, smart, and intelligent. The Computer Engineer herself."

@gloriababynne wrote:

"Yul rest.... you have wished her happy birthday, is okay.... your daughter is a grown woman... you are hurting her.. maybe your communicating with them secretly... but your constant display is not good... I have defended you for long... when you stop posting I was so happy... even the negative comment reduce..."

@major2634562 reacted:

"Joblessness go make a matured man dey notice cartoon 😂😂..chai may edochie u do this man strong thing o😂."

@pridegoesbeforefall opined:

"You need to grow up, had I know always comes last, pray it won't be your portion. In the next 20 years if Jesus didn't come, I hope you know what age you will be then. Food for thought."

@chri.styngozi said:

"As u no get any new pictures to post, u decided to post this one and tag it, I came across this on Facebook."

