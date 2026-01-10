Tony Akposheri has shared a lovely video of how he spent his New Year by visiting one of his colleagues

In the clip, he was seen at the home of Clarus from New Masquerade , checking up on the veteran actor

Fans were emotional after watching the video, as they recalled fond memories of the legendary star and offered prayers for him

Nollywood actor Tony Akposheri warmed the hearts of fans and movie lovers after sharing a touching video on his Instagram page.

In the recording, Akposheri revealed that he paid a visit to Rev. Davis Ofor, popularly known as Clarus from NTA’s New Masquerade. He reflected on how old age is inevitable but noted that the impact people make in their youth lasts forever, as he wished the veteran actor a happy New Year.

In the video, Akposheri was seen helping Clarus down the staircase in his home as they shared a warm hug and chatted affectionately.

Though the veteran actor has aged gracefully and now walks with support, he still looked healthy and wore the same radiant smile that once lit up Nigerian screens.

Fans react to Tony Akposheri’s video

Fans of the actor were deeply moved by the gesture and showered him with praise for remembering the elderly star.

Many also recalled with nostalgia the sitcom that brought laughter into Nigerian homes in the 1980s and mid-1990s.

They mentioned some of the iconic actors and actresses they grew up watching on NTA and shared fond memories of families sitting together to enjoy the show.

About New Masquerade on NTA in the 80s

New Masquerade was the toast of many homes in the 1980s and mid-1990s because of the comedy and joy it brought to viewers.

The sitcom was written by James Iroha, who also acted in the series as Giringory, and it became one of Nigeria’s longest-running television shows at the time.

The programme featured beloved characters such as Ramota, Jegede Shokoya, Giringory, and many others.

Recall that another actor in the Yoruba movie industry known for caring for veterans is Kunle Afod, who has visited several elderly actors.

The movie star even donated money to support their welfare.

Here is the Instagram video of Tony Apkposheri below:

How fans reacted to Tony Akposheri's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor shared by his colleagues. Here are comments below:

@ flavorsweetslice reacted:

"Haa! Clarius mgbojirikwe alias 4:30. Life."

@eliannecakesnmore said:

"Still has that golden smile."

@gabrielayadju shared:

"This got me so emotional."

@therealeureka wrote:

"Good to see him once again, even Tony was so young then, God bless them."

@chuwun shared:

"Wow, that's great. I remember Grengory,Ovuleria,Jegede Shokoya,Natty and father father Zeb 4:30. Unforgettable legends."

@iamlillian bach reacted:

"Uncle Tony, God bless you for visiting him. Thank you for taking care of your father."

