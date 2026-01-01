Judy Austin sparked online reactions after sharing a New Year prayer and message dedicated to her husband, actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin stirred reactions online after sharing a heartfelt New Year message dedicated to her husband, actor Yul Edochie.

Taking to Instagram, Judy shared new photos of herself and Yul, offering prayers of gratitude and faith as the new year began.

In the post, she thanked God for life, her loved ones, mercy, and what she described as “unlimited grace.”

The movie star also prayed for protection, good health, and a year free from tragedy for her family and fans.

Judy expressed confidence that no matter what the year brings, they would be able to overcome challenges with God by their side.

In a special message to Yul Edochie, whom she referred to as her “king,” Judy wrote words that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

She said that if she had the chance to live her life over again, she would have found him sooner so she could have loved him longer.

She praised him for making the world a better place and said she was grateful to God for being loved by him.

Judy also made a bold declaration for the year, praying that God would “announce” Yul “royally” and stating that the new year would be their best one yet.

The actress did not stop there. She extended New Year wishes to her fans and supporters, praying for good health, financial blessings, peace of mind, and life-changing opportunities.

She wrote in part:

“To my king, Isi Mmili Ji Ofor, @yuledochie. If I had my life to live over again, I would find you sooner so I could love you longer ❤️❤️❤️❤️. You make the world a better place just by being in it❤️❤️❤️. I’m nothing but THANKFUL and so GRATEFUL TO GOD to be loved by you❤️❤️❤️. God will ANNOUNCE YOU ROYALLY this year, my love. Amen. This is going to be our best year, Amen 🙏🏻🙏🏻. To all our lovers ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

"May this year bring you good health. May you have the love and support of those you love. May you be blessed financially. May all your burdens be lifted off your shoulders. May God bless you with smart work that will change your life for good.”

Recall that Yul and Judy's marriage came under public scrutiny after he took a break from posting videos with her and commenting on her page. This sparked rumours online as netizens claimed they had parted ways.

However, on Wednesday, December 31, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie shut down the claims as he returned to social media to celebrate his wife with a heartwarming video from her birthday shoot session.

Showering prayers on his wife, Yul, who expressed his love for Judy, also shared his desire to have three more children with her.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trend

The post has since attracted mixed reactions online, with fans and followers sharing their thoughts on the message.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beau_fullybaby said:

"Couple wey dey give me JOY🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

chales662 said:

"Didn’t people say they were not together anymore ❤️❤️."

corcorbest said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 you are a true definition of beauty. Pure, gold, adorable happy birthday Ijele. Thank you for putting a smile on my face during the give away. God bless you."

glogirl26 said:

"Na soso man matter u sabi.. nwunye odogwu without d benefits of nwunye odogwu.. make use of his presence before he run off to asaba and u go back to ur motivational quotes 🙌🙌."

njalomusa said:

"You always say every year is your best year's it's 4year's you have not achieved anything in this life and your relationship only waist of sin."

rubynailsgh said:

"Couple wey dey give me joy 🤩 And give haters cry Tears don surplus since yesterday 😂😂😂😂 abeg make some ppl sha go check their BP."

crunchandcoke said:

"As a maynation I didn't see this coming 😂🏃🏾‍♀️."

blebornbaby said:

"That word I will found you earlier in my next life really got me sha. Hmmmmm it’s is well."

