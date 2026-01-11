Governor Otti dismissed the criticism from Doris Ogala and Senator Kalu, and urged Abians to ignore the distractions

The Governor insisted that Doris and others complaining are a small group whose opinions "matter the least"

Otti reassured his supporters that his administration is a "divine project" and that he would not lose sleep over the allegations

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has issued a firm response to the wave of criticism trailing his administration, especially the remarks made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The actress had openly defended former Abia governor and current senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently claimed Otti was parading completed projects that were actually built during his own tenure.

Governor Otti dismisses the criticism from Doris Ogala, urging Abians to ignore the distractions. Photos: Doris Ogala/Alex Otti.

In a now viral video, Ogala insisted that Kalu’s claims were accurate. According to her, the roads currently showcased by Otti’s administration were originally constructed under the senator.

She said:

“What my boss, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said about Governor Alex Otti is true. Alex Otti is only repainting roads that were originally built by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Governor Otti finally addressed the issue while speaking at a recent public function, urging Abians not to be distracted by “baseless chatter.”

According to him, detractors are working hard to shift attention away from his ongoing reforms.

He said:

“I want us to just dismiss it as noise, you know, and it’s always the empty barrel that makes the loudest noise. They are a tiny minority. And God doesn’t make mistakes. And he doesn’t have an unfinished project. So, I don’t want anybody to lose breath or worry about it.”

Otti added that the people attacking his government are not in touch with the reality on ground and accused them of attempting to undermine the administration’s progress.

Watch the Gov Alex Otti speak here:

Reactions trail Governor Alex Otti's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Captainjossy stated:

"Action (providing what the citizens basic amenities and facilities) speaks louder than noise"

@adumetaj123 wrote:

"You are right sir empty barrels all of them. Continue doing your good work your 2027 election is already secured."

@Judecstephen commented:

"Governor Alex Otti’s words are deceptively simple, yet they carry the weight of disciplined leadership. “Empty barrels make the loudest noise” is not just a proverb, it’s a reminder that attention is a limited resource, and responding to every distraction dilutes focus from what truly matters. Comedy aside, there’s subtle insight in the metaphor: noise does not equal significance, and often the loudest voices have the least substance. The ability to filter out triviality is itself a mark of wisdom."

@Dreamahsfx shared:

"Perfect response ever “Empty barrels make the loudest noise. Nobody should worry about things that are not worth our response; we have other important matters to attend to.”

Governor Otti says that he would not lose sleep over the allegations. Photo: Alex Otti.

