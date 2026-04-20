A lady who wrote the 2026 UTME despite completing her secondary school education 12 years ago has proudly displayed her result online

Impressed with her performance, the lady revealed that she did not attend any lesson to prepare for the JAMB exam and had no science background for years

While admitting that the result is not a reflection of what she had expected, she, nevertheless, took great pride in her performance

Ali Ramlah Danabba, a Nigerian lady who left secondary school 12 years ago, has publicly displayed her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Ramlah posted her result on X on April 20 after checking it via SMS.

A lady who left secondary school 12 years ago celebrates her UTME performance. Photo Credit: @Raamlaah, jam.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

Lady reacts to her 2026 UTME performance

In her tweet, Ramlah noted that she had no lessons or science background for years, yet she managed to get 218 in the UTME.

She expressed great joy at her feat, while admitting that the score was not what she wanted.

"12 years out of secondary school… no lessons, no science background for years… and I still pulled 218.

"Not exactly where I wanted, but I can’t even lie, I’ll raise my shoulder small," Ramlah wrote.

According to the result screenshot Ramlah posted, she had 61 in English, 50 in physics, 53 in biology, and 54 in chemistry.

A lady rejoices over her performance in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @Raamlaah

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Lady's UTME result elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME result below:

@Isahdansule said:

"Not small raise it as you want 218 after 12 years from school you did great.

"Congratulations dear."

@0xfiredropper said:

"This year jamb mark well oo everybody with 200+."

@Manlikebraji said:

"That's a big thumbs up. Raise it as high as you can. Not everyone can do this.

"Congratulations."

@Abbaszib said:

"You deserve to raise that shoulder."

@icesonofficial said:

"Omooh, u sef no small. Congrats, dear."

@ZaynulHudah said:

"Omoh, it’s brag season! 8 years out of secondary school…..no tutorials -I’ve been busy with Arabic school. Not exactly what I exactly what I expected but I can’t even lie, I’ll raise my shoulder high."

@kore_SZN said:

"Sheybi me sef for brag small if not the oloriburuku centre dem carry me go. Left school since 2017 still came out with this under 30mins (I did the exam within 30mins as I had to wait for people to finish so I can use their computer as the one they gave me was bad)."

@abdul_5873 said:

"Congrats. I'm cooked

"Did you have any technical issues when writing yours?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who promised his younger sister N100k if she beat his 295 JAMB score had displayed her unexpected UTME result.

Man displays his UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who wrote UTME 13 years after secondary school had displayed his result.

He explained in the post that he did not read for the said JAMB exam before eventually writing it, and he mentioned the course he would love to study at the university.

The statement of the young man is coming shortly after the JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced on X that the results of candidates who sat for the exam in the first batch had been released.

Source: Legit.ng