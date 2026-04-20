Reverend Deji Olabode had warned Christians against judging pastors based on short online clips amid debates on prosperity teachings

The cleric had said reliance on fragmented sermons from blogs and social media had led to confusion and poor understanding among believers

Olabode had urged Christians to commit to structured church teachings, recommending Enthronement Assembly for consistent spiritual growth

A Nigerian cleric, Reverend Deji Olabode, has urged Christians to avoid forming opinions about ministers based on short online clips, amid ongoing conversations around prosperity teachings.

Speaking during a sermon at Enthronement Assembly, Lagos, Olabode stressed the importance of listening to full messages before concluding any preacher.

Top Nigerian Reverend Sends Message to Christians Over Pastor Komaiya’s ‘Prosperity Gospel’

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the instruction to Christians is coming amid a viral video that erupted after an in-depth interview concerning 'prosperity gospel' with Pastor Komaiya.

“Get to listen to messages. Messages are not clips, not clips,” he said.

Call for deeper engagement with sermons

The reverend criticised what he described as a growing culture of “clip listening,” warning that it often leads to confusion and misinterpretation among believers.

“You can't judge a man of God by a clip. You need to hear the full spectrum of his message before you can serve a judgment on somebody,” he stated.

He added that teachings are often interconnected and should be understood within a broader context.

“Because what I did say in one message, I may say in the next… I may say later,” he explained.

Concern over confusion among believers

Olabode noted that many Christians struggle with understanding because they rely on fragmented teachings shared on blogs and social media.

“One of the problems of blog listening is you hear a clip here… Then at the end, you end up totally confused,” he said.

He attributed this confusion to a lack of consistency and discipline in spiritual growth.

“Most believers are confused because they are not systematic, disciplined and consistent in their hearing,” he added.

Encouragement to commit to a church community

The cleric further encouraged Christians to belong to a church where they can receive structured teachings and spiritual guidance.

“If you are here and you have not decided to join a church… I recommend the Enthronement Assembly to you as your home church. Settle down here,” he said.

He assured worshippers of what he described as sound teaching and genuine spiritual experience within the ministry.

“The Word of God is here… there’s always fresh word, fresh manna from heaven,” he added.

Why many destinies face battles, Pastor Komaiya explains

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presiding pastor of Masters Place International, Pastor Korede Komaiya, has said "Life is warfare never funfare".

Komaiya made the assertion in a recently released and shared video message. Pastor Komaiya explained that, small destiny attracts small battles while the greater the battle, the greater glory and "things are manipulated from the spirit realm to happen physically".

Using this a backdrop about his own transformation, stages in life and fulfilling destiny, Komaiya concluded "No one can fulfill their destiny in a grand style without the annointing".

Source: Legit.ng