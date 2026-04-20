Videos and pictures of Davido and his wife Chioma at Coachella have been making waves online

The celebrity couple's outfit, as well as Chioma's body transformation, captured attention

A conversation about Davido's wife allegedly going under the knife has also surfaced online

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife Chioma turned heads with their appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States

Davido and his wife had attended the second week of the prestigious music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Davido and Chioma show up at Coachella 2026 with cowbo-themed outfit. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos making rounds online, the power couple was seen making their entrance to the event all loved-up. In another clip, Chioma was seen showing off her cowboy-themed outfit.

While some fans gushed about Davido and Chioma, rival fans sparked a heated conversation about the singer's wife allegedly going under the knife to enhance her beauty.

Davido's wife Chioma accused of going under the knife to enhance her looks. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, celebrated his nephew, Davido, following his standout appearance at the 2026 Coachella.

Governor Adeleke described the moment as a proud milestone for both the Adeleke family and Osun State. This was after Davido was introduced on stage with a traditional Yoruba panegyric, also known as oríki.

A viral video of Davido and Chioma at Coachella is below:

A viral picture of Davido and Chioma at Coachella is below:

Reactions to Davido and Chioma's presence at Coachella

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users. Read them below:

Faith Seun reacted:

"I no understand, she do it, yes or no, Everything about chioma na artificial, her BBL no still fit her."

Bae Bee reacted:

"I swear same thing I wanted asking which kind dressing be that."

Glo Ria commented:

"Chioma get yanch since na so y would you say she went and do BBL."

Victoria Latei reacted:

"You wan trend. We go help you. That clothes wey dem wear go change your entire generation life."

Seember Hon said:

"My own be say make davido go arrest the doctor wey do the yash he's very wicked because it's not looking good at all."

G Best Henry

"Woman ehh ,the greatest thing that will happen to her is Davido getting her pregnant even without marrying her,she will be the most happiest person on earth."

Isaac Valentine said:

"Wetin concern this one sef , you fine nah u still no get boyfriend wey get money .. let me elucidate on this Madam, for ur information this is what the show organizers actually wanted... When you are into show business, u will really understand all this... Madam too fine .. abi u never see movies way them go tell the protagonist or antagonist to dress in one silly way?"

Davido gushes about Chioma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma's new look.

The video reposted by David showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng