Online trolls accused Zainab Bakare of performing for the cameras and "over-crying" during the solemn event held on Thursday

The actress has vowed to deal with her critics "with her full chest," but noted she is holding back out of respect until the late Allwell

Zainab shared a career-defining relationship with the deceased, having starred in several of Allwell’s movies

Nollywood actress Zainab Bakare has spoken out after facing online criticism over her emotional display at the service of songs held for her late colleague, Allwell Ademola.

Videos from the memorial, which took place on Thursday, had circulated widely, with some commenters accusing the actress of being dramatic and “acting for the camera.”

Taking to Instagram, Zainab expressed disappointment over the accusations, describing them as cruel attacks at a time when the film community is mourning a deep loss.

Zainab Bakare says she is holding back out of respect until the late Allwell. Photos: Allwell Ademola.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Y’all coming for me and tagging me with your full chest that I was acting for the camera… I will hold till we bury her before I give you a taste of your medicine.”

According to her, the criticism amounted to a “distasteful exploitation” of a painful moment.

She accused trolls of using the tragedy to push negativity and questioned why anyone would choose such a time to tear others down.

“Koni da fun yin!!! Y’all are using the death of a loved one to dish out your oriburuku. We shall see!!!” she added.

Allwell Ademola’s burial was held on Friday, January 9, at Atan Cemetery, Yaba. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered for a quiet, emotional farewell

Zainab, who maintained a stern silence toward her critics throughout the burial events, attended the final rites alongside other Nollywood stars.

Watch the way she was crying below:

Read her reaction below:

Reactions trail Zainab Bakare's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rukqyat stated:

"Even me that haven’t met her I cried to the point I had catarrh not to talk of people that met her before"

@olori_currency_official shared:

"Some people don’t know how it feels to lose someone, may her soul rest peacefully"

@sogoboluwatife_ wrote:

"Please just leave them It’s not easy to loose someone 😢 imagine you won’t see her again for life,I know how it feels"

@olatohyemi commented:

"That's why I hate bloggers in some certain events, dey don't know when to stop recording people....they're all for views and likes ....may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace"

@zammasdee shared:

"I saw the video and I can relate the way reality set in that moment, may God judge everyone according to their intention, don't mind them"

Allwell Ademola’s burial was held on Friday, January 9, at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos. Photo: Allwell Ademola.

Source: Instagram

Biola Bayo, Rotimi Salami speak about Allwell Ademola

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an evening heavy with grief as colleagues, family, and admirers gathered for the Service of Songs held in honour of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola.

Videos from the solemn event, shared on Thursday night, showed an auditorium filled to the brim.

One of the most emotional moments came when actress Biola Bayo stepped forward, her voice breaking as she attempted to speak about her late friend. She reminded mourners of a truth many often avoid — life’s unpredictability.

Source: Legit.ng