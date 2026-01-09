Zainab Bakare Hits Back at Critics Who Accused Her of "Acting" During Allwell’s Funeral Service
- Online trolls accused Zainab Bakare of performing for the cameras and "over-crying" during the solemn event held on Thursday
- The actress has vowed to deal with her critics "with her full chest," but noted she is holding back out of respect until the late Allwell
- Zainab shared a career-defining relationship with the deceased, having starred in several of Allwell’s movies
Nollywood actress Zainab Bakare has spoken out after facing online criticism over her emotional display at the service of songs held for her late colleague, Allwell Ademola.
Videos from the memorial, which took place on Thursday, had circulated widely, with some commenters accusing the actress of being dramatic and “acting for the camera.”
Taking to Instagram, Zainab expressed disappointment over the accusations, describing them as cruel attacks at a time when the film community is mourning a deep loss.
She wrote:
“Y’all coming for me and tagging me with your full chest that I was acting for the camera… I will hold till we bury her before I give you a taste of your medicine.”
According to her, the criticism amounted to a “distasteful exploitation” of a painful moment.
She accused trolls of using the tragedy to push negativity and questioned why anyone would choose such a time to tear others down.
“Koni da fun yin!!! Y’all are using the death of a loved one to dish out your oriburuku. We shall see!!!” she added.
Allwell Ademola’s burial was held on Friday, January 9, at Atan Cemetery, Yaba. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered for a quiet, emotional farewell
Zainab, who maintained a stern silence toward her critics throughout the burial events, attended the final rites alongside other Nollywood stars.
Watch the way she was crying below:
Read her reaction below:
Reactions trail Zainab Bakare's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@rukqyat stated:
"Even me that haven’t met her I cried to the point I had catarrh not to talk of people that met her before"
@olori_currency_official shared:
"Some people don’t know how it feels to lose someone, may her soul rest peacefully"
@sogoboluwatife_ wrote:
"Please just leave them It’s not easy to loose someone 😢 imagine you won’t see her again for life,I know how it feels"
@olatohyemi commented:
"That's why I hate bloggers in some certain events, dey don't know when to stop recording people....they're all for views and likes ....may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace"
@zammasdee shared:
"I saw the video and I can relate the way reality set in that moment, may God judge everyone according to their intention, don't mind them"
