Pastor Chris Okafor’s legal team has challenged Doris Ogala, Verydarkman (VDM), and other online critics over alleged false claims circulating on social media

The cleric’s lawyer described the allegations as malicious, warning that unproven claims could lead to criminal prosecution

Formal complaints have been filed with the police, and a direct call has been made for accusers to present evidence under law

The legal team of Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has challenged actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), and other bloggers to present concrete evidence to the Nigeria Police or face possible criminal prosecution.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, Pastor Okafor’s counsel, Ife Ajayi, Lead Partner at Sovereignty LP, described the allegations circulating on social media against the cleric as false, malicious, and part of a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail, and public incitement.

Legal storm brews as Pastor Chris Okafor challenges Doris Ogala and VeryDarkMan. Credit: @mmaogala, @chrisokaforminstries

Source: Instagram

Ajayi said the allegations, which resurfaced and gained momentum in December 2025, were allegedly initiated by Ogala and amplified by several bloggers and online commentators who, he claimed, failed to seek Pastor Okafor’s side of the story before publishing damaging content.

“Our client is a private citizen and a law-abiding Nigerian. What has been happening is not responsible journalism but an attempt to destroy his reputation through trial by social media,” Ajayi said.

What caused the dispute between Okafor and Ogala?

Tracing the origin of the dispute, the lawyer explained that it began in late 2024 after a business arrangement involving Ogala and a third party. He said Pastor Okafor later withdrew from the deal after determining that the expected outcome could not be achieved.

According to Ajayi, Ogala subsequently accused the cleric on social media of owing her ₦45 million, a claim he described as baseless. He added that the narrative later shifted to allegations of a romantic relationship, monetary demands, and eventually, more serious claims bordering on criminal conduct.

“Each time one allegation failed, another more sensational one followed,” he said.

Ajayi further alleged that the attacks intensified shortly before Pastor Okafor’s wedding in December 2025, when Ogala reportedly questioned his decision to marry and demanded compensation, first in cash and later in the form of a house.

Was there a prior arrest or settlement?

The lawyer disclosed that Ogala had previously been arrested and charged to court for cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and threats linked to similar online actions. He said the case was resolved through an out-of-court settlement adopted by the court.

Under the agreement, Ogala allegedly received an agreed sum and undertook never to mention or engage Pastor Okafor publicly. Ajayi said the cleric waived further prosecution in the interest of peace but was later confronted with renewed online attacks, which he described as a breach of the settlement.

What actions have the police taken?

Ajayi said fresh complaints were submitted to the Nigeria Police over alleged public incitement, blackmail, and cyber harassment. He revealed that Ogala was arrested again shortly before Christmas 2025 and questioned by police in Lagos.

According to him, during interrogation, Ogala denied making some of the more serious allegations attributed to her online, including claims of murder and forced marriage. She was later granted administrative bail on medical grounds and warned by the police to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims online.

Despite this, Ajayi alleged that new accusations later emerged on social media, including claims of sexual offences and the presentation of individuals as alleged victims.

What is the warning to influencers and bloggers?

The lawyer accused VDM and other online platforms of abusing their influence by encouraging and presenting allegations as facts.

“You cannot be the accuser, investigator, prosecutor and judge at the same time. Serious allegations must be reported to law enforcement, not tried on social media,” Ajayi said.

He disclosed that formal criminal complaints have been filed against individuals spreading the allegations and that the legal team is monitoring several social media accounts suspected to be coordinating the campaign.

Ajayi also criticised some media organisations for publishing unverified claims, accusing them of prioritising sensational content over due process.

He maintained that Pastor Okafor has fully cooperated with police investigations, honoured all invitations, and provided evidence countering allegations of raape, child molestation, and murder.

In a direct challenge, Ajayi called on Ogala, Verydarkman, and others, making accusations to submit their claims, witnesses, and evidence to the police, warning that failure to do so could result in criminal prosecution.

“If they believe these allegations are true, let them swear to them under oath and present proof to law enforcement. Otherwise, we will pursue all available legal remedies,” he warned.

The lawyer described the continued publication of unproven claims as dangerous, noting that Pastor Okafor, his wife, and family members have received threatening messages as a result of the online campaign.

Ajayi also mentioned a recent media story by the online platform SaharaReporters, in which a faceless woman claimed to have been raaped by Chris Okafor. He stated that the report was part of a scheme to further destroy his client’s image.

He claimed that the entire scenario amounts to guilt by allegation and serves no purpose other than to slander and damage his client's reputation.

Pastor Okafor warns against persecuting clerics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor warned his congregation during a sermon that persecuting a man of God like himself is an attack by demons on their blessings, help, and prosperity.

He stated that when people attack a church or a man of God, that person is not just a human being but a demon or devil sent on assignment.

Okafor explained that attacks on an innocent man of God target the congregation, as a prophet carries their blessings, urging believers to avoid associating with persecutors to retain spiritual covering.

The sermon, delivered amid the Doris Ogala controversy, trended online with netizens branding it brainwashing and criticising the pastor.

Source: Legit.ng