Following their messy breakup, Peller has gotten back his expensive engagement ring from Jarvis, hours after reiterating the state of the relationship

The teenager content creator revealed that the ring cost him thousands of dollars at a time when he was struggling financially

Popular teenage streamer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, better known as Peller, has finally gotten back an engagement ring he gave his ex-girlfriend, Amadou 'Jarvis' Elizabeth, weeks after their highly publicised and messy breakup.

During a recent livestream with fans, Peller proudly showed off the ring, opening up about the emotional and financial sacrifices behind it when he proposed to Jarvis.

According to the content creator who almost landed in jail after crashing his car amid a breakup, he bought the ring at a time when he was struggling financially but still went all out because he was serious about proposing.

Peller revealed that the ring cost him $4,000, which is roughly estimated at ₦6 million. He explained that despite getting it back, he has no plans to sell or discard it; instead, it will be kept indoors.

While displaying the ring on camera, he said:

“See it guys. They gave me back my ring. I can’t take it out, it will just be inside. I bought it $4,000 when I never guide well. This ring cost, I bought it for the proposal.”

The revelation has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans sympathising with Peller over the loss and others praising him for being honest about the sacrifices he made during the relationship.

Emotional Toll of Their Messy Breakup

The love boat between Peller and Jarvis hit a rock without specifics; however, the latter revealed recently in an emotional livestream that she would want a man who 'listens to her and understands that her no means no.'

During the heat of their breakup, Peller crashed his car and has incurred a debt of approximately N11 million in repairs, while Jarvis had since been exploring her content creation niche after dropping the AI persona that had given her limelight. It would be recalled that over the course of their relationship, many fans accused Jarvis of dumping her niche for love as she mostly appeared on livestreams with and without Peller at the time.

Netizens' Reaction to Engagement Ring's Return to Peller

Legit gathered some reactions below:

@iam_chidifrank said:

She don get him replacement a long time ago 😂😂

@Danjay_P7 opined:

Ring returned, lesson delivered 😭. The hand that lets the bird fly should not cry when it lands elsewhere. The chance you throw away today will pass you tomorrow wearing another man’s crown.

@QingsBankse added:

Peller, This Is Peak Foolishness. You Threw $4000 At Romance When You Were Not Even Stable, Then Came Online To Cry About It. That Is Not Love, That Is Lack Of Sense.

@Luisemmar3 stated:

Women move on fast than men. The day she left is not the day you people break up

@ChiedoMatilda noted:

$4k for woman wey you neva sure, shuuu😳😳😳

Jarvis Opens Up on Family's Struggle

Legit earlier reported that Jarvis opened up about a painful chapter of her life during an emotional livestream that left many of her followers touched. Fighting back tears, the content creator revealed that her mother is battling a serious illness that money alone cannot cure. She explained that the situation has been emotionally draining for both her and her family.

Jarvis also shared that she has been trying to find her father, who has been absent from her life for years and stopped communicating with her.

