A Nigerian X user has shown concern over Jarvis' association with Peller, the popular TikTok streamer

Recall that the duo officially made their relationship public on Saturday, October 12, after they kissed on stage at the Pulse Influencer Awards while he dedicated his award to her

The events of the night left many with unanswered questions as the X user took to the platform to vent

Nigerians had varying views about the now-confirmed relationship between Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat and Amadou 'Jarvis' Elizabeth Aminata.

The duo became the topic of the media space when they kissed on stage during the Pulse Influencer Awards. The event unsettled many and triggered numerous comments online.

X User chides Nigerian human AI Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The user Salako shared his view about Jarvis, to which many others contributed. He noted that Jarvis' association with Peller makes no sense, especially after she abandoned her thriving 'untapped' niche.

In his words:

"I might get heat for this but I'll say it regardless. That jarvis girl found an untapped niche, was thriving in it, had the entire nation fw her shxt only to dump it, reductifying herself to simply being "iyawo peller". There's no way you look at it, it just doesn't make sense."

See post here:

Fans react to Salako's take

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Gracebal0:

"She left her talent to follow man, typical!!!"

@Morris_Monye:

"You are very correct. I even know her more on X than the guy. She was doing what no one else could do."

@CapitalZenn:

"I feel like she was just following trends, I mean it's what the people wanted it's what they were clicking for I get what you mean though."

@UnkleAyo:

"The boy has/had no iota of funny in him. His interaction with her from the beginning induced the perception of "funny" and it blew his sh*t up. "

@UnkleAyo:

"Now he's "dedicating" awards to her. That could have been yours. Are you crazy?"

@nawtybukola:

"To be honest, I don’t have a problem with peller, my issues is with people that find the dude funny!"

Peller displays romance with Jarvis

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng