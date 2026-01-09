Veteran Nigerian-American rapper Eldee The Don has shared his thoughts on why poverty is deliberately sustained in Nigeria

The singer also criticised how society now values people by material possessions rather than character

Nigerians reacted strongly to Eldee’s video, with many praising his honesty and the depth of the message he shared

Veteran Nigerian-American rapper Eldee The Don has raised concerns about how poverty is deliberately sustained in Nigeria.

He explained that leaders benefit from keeping citizens in hardship because it gives them influence and relevance.

In a video he posted on Instagram, captioned “The value crisis, our biggest challenge today”, the artist explained how politicians and religious leaders benefit from keeping people in hardship.

Eldee began by reflecting on a common Nigerian phrase, “e don cast”, which means something has lost its value because too many people can afford it.

He used the example of BMW cars, noting that once prosperity spreads widely enough for many to own them, society no longer sees them as special. According to him, this mindset shows how consumerism has changed the way human worth is measured.

He emphasised that people are now valued by material possessions like cars, houses, and social circles, rather than by character, integrity, or contribution. This shift makes comparison the basis of self-worth, pushing individuals to seek validation in being ahead of others instead of ensuring everyone is okay.

The rapper explained that this mentality is why politicians are not motivated to end poverty. He said poverty gives them control because desperate people are easier to lead, promise, and manipulate.

Religious leaders also use poverty as a tool, offering hope and miracles to those struggling, which keeps them coming back instead of finding real solutions.

Eldee pointed out that the problem is not limited to leaders. Ordinary people also compare themselves with others, often feeling validated only when they are doing better than someone else.

He questioned why success must mean another person is left behind, saying that this mindset discourages cooperation and collective progress.

He concluded by urging a change in values, noting that society can only move forward when the well-being of everyone matters more than being ahead.

Netizens react to Eldee's message

Many Nigerians praised the rapper for his deep reflection on societal values.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@klintoncod said:

"Omo! I remember making a video speaking about this and it was about my experience in Nigerian clubs, its literally an all rounder practice in society currently, you went deep boss!"

@coscaniino commented:

"This is powerful bro, it's a disease we inherited from a very young age and trained daily to continue. You have to understand self worth from a completely different perspective and not based on others or society standards imposed on us by force."

@sheriousidipe wrote:

"Dude love this bro!!! I literally say this every chance I get, my empathy can never allow me to rejoice or ignore ANYONE's downfall, or gatekeep and not help someone else come up!"

@music_chef_sylence_beatz opined:

"The question is, can every human ever be equal or close to being equal?. If yes, what does that society look like. More so, the Bible made it clear that some were slaves and some were slave masters."

@officialdaddymo reacted:

"People like to gatekeep 'luxury' because inaccessibility makes them feel superior. The moment their peers have access to something that they deem to be luxurious, that thing loses value in their eyes because it limits their ability to use it as a status symbol."

