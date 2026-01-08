A video shows Pastor Chris Okafor in army camouflage staging a dramatic battle against Satan and demons in the bush

The Grace Nation founder is seen firing shots and chanting in tongues as part of spiritual warfare

The video sparked divided reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the approach, while others expressed concern about his followers

Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor has sparked a heated online debate after a video showed him fighting Satan and demons in the bush while wearing full army camouflage and shooting a rifle to depict spiritual warfare and invite followers to battle evil forces.

The viral clip shows the Grace Nation International founder, also known as Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, dressed in complete military gear while wielding a gun.

Pastor Chris Okafor fights Satan in the bush video sparks online debate. Photo credit: chrisokaforministries/honest30bgfan

Source: Instagram

In the video, Okafor fired shots and spoke in spiritual tongues, portraying a literal hunt for the devil and evil spirits.

After stopping the shooting, he declared, "It is war," and invited people to join him in battling spiritual warfare.

The video also displayed his church address and contact details as he proclaimed spiritual victory over evil forces. This appeared to be an invitation to his church program for people seeking deliverance.

Pastor Okafor's ministry style

Okafor's ministry has long emphasised aggressive spiritual warfare, frequently using battle metaphors to describe confronting demonic powers.

This approach has propelled him to fame through televised sermons and viral online clips that attract massive attention.

His church draws thousands of worshippers with promises of deliverance from spiritual afflictions and breakthrough from life's challenges.

Watch Pastor Okafor's warfare video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Okafor's video

The video triggered sharp criticism and concern from many Nigerians online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Drey18055 said:

"Omo dis Nigeria pastors don see people finished .. just imagine dis stupidity dis werrey dey perform."

@LilyjoeBae commented:

"What's this one again? May God have mercy on him."

@Thatguy_sammyy wrote:

"Delusion!!!!! Before you know some followers will go into the bush saying they want to chase Satan just like their pastor. Just know your God and you'll be fine."

@Alvan812 opined:

"They invented their own style of Christianity and was careful enough to include the hot ladies and choirs as Pastors souvenirs therefore they're only human and shouldn't be judged.. Their own pattern of pulpit job."

@Baruch_Bashan reacted:

"I hope Bro Chris Okafor has won the battles with his lusty desires over female church members especially with his Ex girlfriend; Doris Ogala?"

@Kontrolzee said:

"He's daily making fools of Nigerians, yet the same Nigerians still worship in his church. I can only feel sorry for my people."

Video of Pastor Chris Okafor fighting satan and demons in a bush battle goes viral. Photo credit: chrisokaforministries/honest30bgfan

Source: Instagram

Pastor Okafor denies misconduct allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor denied all misconduct allegations levelled against him by Doris Ogala and VeryDarkMan.

The clergyman challenged them to present concrete evidence to the police.

His legal team described the claims as false and part of a coordinated cyberbullying campaign aimed at ruining his reputation ahead of his December 2025 wedding.

Okafor had previously surrendered to the Lagos Police Command following a summons over the allegations and publicly apologised to Ogala while kneeling before his congregation.

Source: Legit.ng