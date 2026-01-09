Tiwa Savage's fan page's fiery clapback at Deeone over his compliment about her circulated on social media

The response to the comedian came after he criticised the singer's action towards an influencer

However, the fan page's response sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens sharing why it was wrong

Nigerians may be in for social media drama between Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin.

Tiwa, who in the past was among popular Nigerian celebrities known for steering clear of online exchange, has been involved in one drama after another in the new year.

On Thursday, January 8, Deeone shared a screenshot of the response he received from the mother-of-one’s verified fan page after he complimented her.

The comedian, hailing the singer, had written: "The sexest queen of Afrobeats."

In a fiery response, Tiwa's fan page replied: "Save the compliment for your mother."

The exchange followed Deeone's criticism of Tiwa's action against an influencer on X. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone addressed the controversy surrounding Savage’s response to Dami Foreign’s posts, which sparked widespread reactions online.

Deeone dismissed Savage’s reaction as excessive, insisting that celebrities must learn to handle inevitable public commentary with grace. The comedian emphasised that fame naturally attracts criticism and mockery.

The screenshot of the exchange between Deeone and Tiwa Savage's fan page is below:

Tiwa Savage fan page response ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with netizens taking sides. Read the comments below:

adeobasa said:

"What brings Mother abuse in all of these now? Is Tiwa old enough to be Deeone's mother ni? Abi iru palapala wo leleyi?"

co.lombo1118 commented:

"Keep fuuling yourself,, No one takes you serious Except the 1% of 1% of mad people."

___ultraboi___ said:

"Everywhere no good o e blur."

Okeke Stephen Chinedu said:

"tiwa savage no dey joyful mode this season."

Folashade Olaitan reacted:

"This one wey Tiwa dey vex this year like this aaah pls we love you just take it easy mama,all thing shall be made beautiful at the right time cap it."

Nwokpor Raymond Ikenna said:

"Lol. It is well with this guy called Dee one, whoever swore for you took your matter very serious sha."

Oboh Theophilus Otsemeuno said:

"Its quite a harmless commendation, I'm sure his vague and inspiring personality is the reason for the harsh reply.If this comments came from D bang or Don jazzy,she would reply this Way."

Tiwa Savage slams critic over truck-riding video

Legit.ng also reported that Tiwa Savage slammed a follower who criticised her for riding in the back of a pickup truck during a festive parade.

A viral video had captured Tiwa, dressed in elegant black outfit, at the back of a truck. Reacting, a fan commented that she was "downgrading herself."

Tiwa clapped back by writing,

"I get money pass your papa," stressing that, despite riding in a pickup, she is very wealthy.

