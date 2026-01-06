Teni has shared fun videos from her live performance at football legend Jay-Jay Okocha's daughter's wedding

The highlight was the emotional moment the music star serenaded the former Nigerian footballer, whom she described as her childhood hero

A clip showed Jay-Jay Okocha and his daughter on the dancefloor during the singer's performance

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni Apata, simply known as Teni, has expressed pride in performing at football legend Jay-Jay Okocha's daughter's wedding.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Okocha handed his daughter Daniella's hand in marriage in a ceremony attended by prominent figures like Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, music executive Paulo, and highlife singer Flavour.

A heartwarming moment from Teni's live performance was when she prostrated to greet Okocha, whom she called a legend, before going on to mimic his football skills amid cheers from the guests.

"This is my legend, I used to watch him as a child," Teni said in the video.

Congratulating the footballer and his family on the wedding success, the singer added in her caption: "Full circle moment—honoured to perform for my childhood hero, the legend @official_jj10, at his daughter @danniie_okocha's wedding. Truly a dream come true, I feel like I’ve made it!!!!!! Thank you for having me; this moment means more than words. Congratulations to the entire family."

Legit.ng also reported that the former Super Eagles star was seen laying hands on his daughter and her husband, offering prayers and blessings as they began their journey together.

The heartfelt gesture drew warm reactions from fans and well-wishers across social media.

Slide through the post below to watch videos from Teni's performance at Jay-Jay Okocha's daughter's wedding:

Comments about Teni's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and celebrities, as many applauded the singer. Read the comments below:

t_n_g_foods_and_bakes reacted:

"Na now I just understand that entertainer behind your name....Energy choke."

netvyl_001 commented:

"Teni just Dey hustle like upcoming The entertainer herself."

tee_bliss_makeovers said:

"The joy while performing, the manner at which you perform, everything just clicks the right bottom, you understand every crowd, age range and know which works best for which… I give it to you! Take it!!! You are."

aisedomcakes reacted:

"So fulfilling May God bless u Teni for honoring him this way with all joy congratulations sir Okocha."

alexkuv commented:

"Teni is just an entertainer, brooooooooo. as in a proper Entertainer."

