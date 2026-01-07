Regina Daniels' decision to undergo a drug test has remained a topic online after she shared her result in a video

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to the Nollywood actress' test result, expressing pride in her

Recall that the movie star's husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, had accused her of drug abuse months back

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed pride in Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after she shared her drug test result online.

The lawmaker took to the comment section of Regina's post like many of the actress' fans, and shared her reaction.

"Your journey is yours to OWN and I am so proud of you my darling," Senator Natasha wrote.

Recall that on Wednesday, January 7, Regina went viral after she announced in a video that she had undergone a drug test and was confirmed clean.

The mother of two, who is currently abroad, also shared the negative result for her fans and followers to see while expressing appreciation.

Although Regina admitted to only taking Molly, she added that she did the test not to clear her name, but to protect her children's future perception of her.

“Taking this test isn’t just about clearing my name; it’s about giving my children something priceless, so that when they’re old enough, they’ll know their mother was never a drug addict," she said in part in the video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina's husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, alleged the actress' involvement in drugs during the heat of their marital crisis last year.

The actress' co-wife, Laila Charani, also accused her of introducing her to drugs.

A screenshot of Senator Natasha Akpoti's comment on Regina Daniels' post is below:

Akpoti praises Regina Daniels, fans react online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

chisomije_njoku said:

"@natashaakpoti I love you mama. God bless your kind heart as you reach out to your constituency."

mayjaymay92 commented:

"@natashaakpoti ..I love you my beautiful Sen. Natasha. Thank you for this!"

aminuminat said:

"@natashaakpoti you such an amazing soul ma. May God bless you, protect you and always be wit you ma."

blessedman538 commented:

"@natashaakpoti we love you Natasha.A voice of the voiceless."

quincyigue said:

"Even if the drug test result was positive, Regina is stable and has been stable, there hasn’t been anytime she presented as not being able to coordinate herself. Ned just wanted to black mail her person just the way he does his ex wives. Regina we love you. Stay strong & never look back."

motherofsss commented:

"You're young, intelligent, smart and beautiful. Your potentials are endless do not settle, take your life back and prosper."

