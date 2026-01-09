Actress Allwell Ademola's clip from Lege Miami's matchmaking show has gone viral as Nigerians mourn her passing

In the emotional video, Ademola playfully confirmed she was single with no children, and spoke proudly about her acting and producing career

Emotional tributes flood in from fans online, recounting her warmth and influence in Nollywood during her illustrious career

An old video of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola playfully confirming her single status on Lege Miami’s matchmaking show has gone viral online.

The clip is trending as fans mourn her passing and prepare to lay her to rest today, January 9, 2026, at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos.

Emotional video of late Allwell Ademola on Lege Miami's matchmaking show trends online

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced video, Ademola joined Lege Miami’s live matchmaking session, where she was asked about her relationship status. She smiled and admitted she was single, adding that she had no children.

When asked about her age, the late actress jokingly said everyone knew she was 35, before later clarifying that she was 40.

She also spoke proudly about her career, saying she was both an actor and a producer.

The moment showed her playful side and confidence, qualities that endeared her to fans.

The clip has now become emotional for many Nigerians who are sharing it widely as a way of remembering her warmth and honesty.

Allwell Ademola's clip sparks emotional tributes online.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Ademola passed away on December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack at her Lagos home.

A service of songs and candlelight procession was held on January 8, 2026, at LTV 8, Ikeja, before her burial scheduled for today.

Throughout her career, she featured in both Yoruba and English Nollywood films, worked on stage, and even released music in 2006.

She often spoke openly about being single, a fact she repeated in the matchmaking show clip now trending online.

The viral video reminds Nigerians of Ademola’s lively spirit as they gather to pay their last respects. Her laughter and words continue to spread across social media, keeping her memory alive even as she is laid to rest.

Watch Ademola Allwell's video below:

Fans pay emotional tributes to Ademola Allwell

Many fans expressed deep sadness while celebrating her beautiful smile and personality.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ibiwunmi said:

"Her smile is something I just can't get off my head! The way she smiles is way too cute!!! oh God this is bad oo haa too bad!"

@adewaebun commented:

"I still cry deeply at midnight today just because you...rest well Eniobanke."

@gracioushands15 wrote:

"Rest well ọkọ mi ENIOBANKE. I will forever miss you."

@_larry_candy reacted:

"This woman death pain me oo just like mohbad death.. rip ma God will rest your soul."

@aofolajuwonloomolade opined:

"Chai allweloooo,see how serious she was, darling rest well, thank God you did all these with your love one."

@kunleadebayo_ said:

"All we'll all have is memories... nothing but memories. may get soul continue to rest in peace."

@sabinatu.giwa commented:

"There's no dull moment with her.....rest well dearest."

@oluwabukolami_01 wrote:

"All well self no well but I love the fact that she lives a good life with pple nd at the end everything is well."

@ayoaranitemi reacted:

"It's well. After crying all through yesterday thank God I could smile watching this. May the lord rest your soul."

Allwell's brother apologises to Iyabo Ojo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Allwell Ademola's brother publicly apologised to Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo at her service of songs after previously accusing her of "fake love" on social media.

He had questioned why top stars posted Ademola's photos after her death but rarely featured her in high-budget movies despite her talent.

Iyabo Ojo responded by sharing receipts of her support, including acting for free in Allwell's early productions.

In a viral video from the event, the grieving brother approached Iyabo Ojo, nearly prostrating on the floor in remorse, but she pulled him up and hugged him warmly.

